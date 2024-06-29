Martin Brundle is not convinced that the Max Verstappen to Mercedes transfer saga is not over yet despite the World Champion hinting that he will remain with Red Bull for F1 2025.

Despite holding a contract until the end of the F1 2028 season, Verstappen has been heavily linked with a move away from Red Bull amid the off-track dramas engulfing the team.

Max Verstappen to Mercedes back on for F1 2025?

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, has made no secret of his desire to sign the three-time World Champion as the successor to Lewis Hamilton, who announced in February that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from F1 2025.

PlanetF1.com revealed ahead of last month’s Monaco Grand Prix that Mercedes had cooled their interest in Carlos Sainz, the driver Hamilton will replace at Ferrari, in order to keep tabs on Verstappen’s situation at Red Bull.

However, Wolff told media including PlanetF1.com at last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix that Mercedes are no longer in “talks” with Verstappen, amid growing expectations that the team will promote 17-year-old sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli as George Russell’s new team-mate.

Could Max Verstappen leave Red Bull for Mercedes?

Verstappen himself appeared to put an end to the uncertainty surrounding his F1 future in Thursday’s press conference ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, insisting he has a “long contract with the team” and is “very happy” at Red Bull.

His stance was supported by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who was adamant that Verstappen “won’t” be joining Mercedes before claiming that the speculation surrounding his future is a distraction tactic following Mercedes’ loss of Hamilton to Ferrari.

Appearing on Sky F1’s coverage of sprint qualifying in Austria, former F1 driver Brundle cast fresh doubt over Verstappen’s future, pointing to a potential exit clause related to long-serving Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko.

PlanetF1.com revealed earlier this year that Verstappen’s contract is believed to contain a clause – potentially inserted into his deal without the knowledge of Horner and other senior members of Red Bull’s parent company – allowing him to walk away from the team if Marko, 81, leaves.

Put to him that things are “clearly sewn up” between Verstappen and Red Bull for F1 2025, Brundle replied: “Well, are they? The plot thickens, doesn’t it?

“It does appear that Mercedes-Benz are hanging around waiting to see what happens with Max Verstappen at Red Bull. Whether that’s for ’25 or 2026, time will tell.

“And there is apparently a side letter that is an exit clause with Dr Helmut Marko – allegedly, according to the paddock – should Max want to leave.

“Christian absolutely says that’s not going to happen and you have to say Max has been pretty consistent on [saying]: ‘I’ve got a long-term contract here, this is where I want to race.’

“And Christian made the point that Max that has achieved every single one of his wins with Red Bull. Every podium, every World Championship, all three of them with Red Bull.

“They’re currently leading this one quite comfortably. Just have a think about that for a minute as to why you’d want to run away from that.

“But something’s up, but it seems as if they’re saying he’s going nowhere for next year especially.”

Brundle’s comments came after it emerged that Verstappen’s father Jos had withdrawn from a legends’ parade over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, having been scheduled to drive Red Bull’s title-winning 2012 car, after Horner had aired reservations over the demo run.

It comes after Verstappen Sr publicly called for Horner to resign in the aftermath of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, accusing the long-serving team principal of “playing the victim when he is the one causing the problems” just days after an investigation into Horner’s conduct had been dismissed.

With Verstappen currently holding a 69-point lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris in the Drivers’ standings, having collected his seventh victory in 10 races at last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, Brundle has praised the 26-year-old for blocking out the noise in F1 2024.

He added: “I think his talent has had to shine through.

“What Max had to dance around from Bahrain onwards, with all the shenanigans that are going on in the team, the inter-team politics in play – and it involves his dad, it involves the team he’s driving for, for his team principal.

“And Max somehow had to tread a very fine line through the middle of that and then go out and absolutely dominate the races in the early part of the season.

“Hugely impressive.”

