Max Verstappen set to miss year-end FIA Prize-Giving Gala

Max Verstappen won’t be in attendance at the FIA’s end-of-season Prize-Giving Gala in Uzbekistan, having come down with illness.

The four-time F1 World Champion had been due to travel to Tashkent in Uzbekistan to pick up his runners-up trophy for the F1 2025 championship, but is understood to be unwell.

Max Verstappen comes down with the flu

Fresh off the back of his victory in Abu Dhabi, a race result that secured him second-place in the F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship behind McLaren’s Lando Norris, Verstappen travelled to Milton Keynes in the UK to meet with the staff of the Red Bull team.

Verstappen was due to travel on to Uzbekistan to attend Friday night’s FIA Prize-Giving Gala to pick up his new championship trophy for his runner-up position, but has decided against travel, having become unwell.

PlanetF1.com understands the illness to be a case of the flu, requiring some time to rest and recover.

The FIA Prize-Giving Gala is an event that regulations require the top three from the Formula 1 World Championship, as well as many of its other world championships, to attend.

The formal event brings together champions from across international motorsport in order to receive their official prices, with the ceremony serving as the closing event of the FIA’s General Assemblies week.

Based on precedent, Verstappen could be fined for his non-attendance, although sources have suggested that, due to force majeure, Verstappen may escape a financial penalty on this occasion.

Lewis Hamilton skipped the ceremony in 2021 following the controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi, a decision that netted him a £42,000 fine.

Verstappen has previously shown a reluctance to attend the FIA Prize-Giving Gala and told Viaplay last weekend that he would skip it if possible.

“I have to go. Otherwise, I get a penalty. But honestly, it is nonsense,” he said.

“We are exhausted. It has been a very tough season. You want to recharge, not sit in a hall for hours. If it were optional, I would not be there.”

Appearing at the Red Bull factory earlier this week for a post-season debrief, Verstappen spoke to the assembled staff ahead of celebratory pictures to celebrate his championship result.

“Everyone is just as important to achieve this kind of success,” he said.

“Especially in a season like this, where we had tough times. We stuck together, and it worked.

“Yes, I know it sucks by only two points, but, at the same time, we can be super-proud to have come out of tough times, overcoming these things, and start winning again in one season.

“Maybe some teams can do that the season after, or two seasons, or 20! You know, some…

“It’s just super-impressive to see that, and for me, I’m very proud to be part of it. It’s honestly like my second family.”

