Max Verstappen’s five-second penalty for securing a position outside of track limits has become one of the most hotly contested debates in the aftermath of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Everyone seems to have an opinion on whether or not the penalty was deserved — including George Russell of Mercedes.

Max Verstappen can’t be surprised about penalty, says Russell

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen was slapped with a five-second penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to some first-lap chaos.

Polesitter Verstappen drag raced down to the first corner alongside second-placed starter Oscar Piastri, the two desperate to secure the lead of the race.

Heading into Turn 2, Piastri had a firm grasp on the apex of the corner, though Verstappen tucked to the inside hoping to regain the lead. In doing so, he cut the corner entirely, driving through the run-off area to emerge at the front of the field.

The stewards ultimately ruled that Verstappen had gained an advantage by leaving the track, which warranted a five-second penalty to be served at the driver’s first pit stop.

“The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry and in-car video evidence and determined that car 81 had its front axle at least alongside the mirror of Car 1 prior to and at the apex of corner 1 when trying to overtake Car 1 on the inside. In fact, Car 81 was alongside Car 1 at the apex,” the ruling read.

“Based on the Driver’s Standards Guidelines, it was therefore Car 81’s corner and he was entitled to be given room.

“Car 1 then left the track and gained a lasting advantage that was not given back. He stayed in front of Car 81 and sought to build on the advantage.”

After the race, George Russell was asked if he thought Verstappen could be at all surprised by the five-second penalty he recieved.

“No, not at all,” the Mercedes driver told media, including PlanetF1.com.

“I was quite surprised he didn’t give the position back straight away, to be honest.”

However, rather than drive home the point, Russell added, “Nothing more to say.”

Verstappen, too, chose to remain mum about the whole affair. He cut off David Coulthard after just one question immediately after the race and, during the official FIA press conference, he said “It’s better not to talk about it. Anything I say or try to say about it might get me in trouble.”

Responses to the penalty have been mixed across the board, with some parties claiming it was too harsh and others too lenient. One thing, though, is certain: the guidelines dictating overtaking will require a good, hard look.

