The Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumours are swirling again, as a crucial point in that pursuit approaches.

Both Verstappen and Toto Wolff have remained tight-lipped on the renewed speculation, but the Dutchman opened up on his talks with the Mercedes team principal from when the rumours first began to generate momentum last season.

Max Verstappen warns future about more than ‘project Formula 1’

Wolff missed out on signing Verstappen when Red Bull snapped up the teenage sensation and gave him his Formula 1 debut at age 17. Verstappen has won four World Championships in a row with the team between 2021-24.

However, the Verstappen and Red Bull dominance was fading by the time he secured that fourth straight crown and led to speculation that he could join Mercedes. Wolff made it clear that he would “love” to sign him as the replacement for Lewis Hamilton who had agreed terms with Ferrari.

No such deal was struck, but the rumours have returned in F1 2025 with Red Bull as failed to recapture the success it enjoyed in previous seasons. After 12 rounds, it sits fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, while Verstappen is 69 points off the top of the Drivers’ Championship.

Mercedes does not yet have a contracted driver for next season, and after George Russell claimed his path to a new deal was being complicated by “ongoing” Verstappen and Mercedes talks, neither party has given much away.

But, Verstappen did recently speak to De Telegraaf about initial talks which he held with Wolff last season, their first conversations since the volatile title battle between Mercedes and Red Bull.

In those discussions, Verstappen made it clear that he is “working on a lot more” beyond Formula 1, which any team he drives for would need to accept.

“I think it was our first real conversation since 2021. We corrected a few things from that year. And also talked a little bit about the future perspective,” said Verstappen.

“But for me, it’s not just about Formula 1. I do a lot of things with Red Bull.

“Everyone always thinks that decisions about my future are purely based on what’s going on here in this world, but I’m working on a lot more. There’s more than ‘project Formula 1’. That’s not something that every team can just offer.”

More on Max Verstappen from PlanetF1.com

👉 Revealed: Four drivers who could replace Max Verstappen

👉 Is Verstappen v Tsunoda the new Schumacher v Irvine?

Verstappen is under contract at Red Bull until the end of 2028, but a performance-related exit clause within that deal offers a potential out. It is believed that, should he be outside the top four in the Drivers’ Championship after the Hungarian Grand Prix, he would be able to trigger the clause.

However, such terms would mean that Red Bull’s position has strengthened significantly following the British Grand Prix, where Charles Leclerc – currently fifth in the standings – failed to score points in a miserable race for the Ferrari driver.

That means the gap between Verstappen and Leclerc is 46 points with a maximum of 58 up for grabs before that window to activate the clause.

Red Bull’s senior advisor, Helmut Marko, has warned that Verstappen would not be allowed the “freedom” he currently has if he joined Mercedes.

“This story that everyone wants Max is becoming boring,” Marko declared to Sky Italia.

“He has a contract with us until 2028, and as long as we give him a competitive car, there is no reason why he should leave.

“With us, he has a lot of freedom, which he would not have with Mercedes.”

Verstappen to Mercedes chatter was further boosted in recent days, after jet and yacht trackers potentially found that Verstappen and Wolff had met up in Sardinia.

Read next: Is Max Verstappen meeting Toto Wolff in Sardinia?