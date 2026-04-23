Max Verstappen, the FIA, and the Miami Grand Prix are among the key topics as we pool together the latest F1 news headlines.

The F1 2026 regulations have been declared “fundamentally a good package”, countering the view expressed by Max Verstappen, while a change to the Miami Grand Prix FP1 format has been confirmed. All of this and more, so let’s take a closer look.

FIA regards F1 2026 as ‘fundamentally good package’

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis insists that despite the regulatory tweaks announced for Miami, the sport was “not in intensive care”.

Tombazis believes “we’ve got a good package” and normal adjustments have been made.

That counters the view of Verstappen, a vocal critic of F1 2026, who called this ruleset “fundamentally wrong”.

Read more – FIA responds to F1 2026 criticism as Max Verstappen brands rules ‘fundamentally wrong’

Miami GP FP1 extended to 90 minutes

On what is a Sprint weekend, the FIA has confirmed that FP1 – the sole Miami GP practice session – will last 90 minutes, rather than the usual 60.

The regulatory changes coming into force are not the sole reason for this format tweak.

Read more – FIA extends Miami GP FP1 for first taste of revised regulations

Zak Brown supports Christian Horner F1 return

Verbal combat was never far away when it came to Zak Brown and Christian Horner.

But, Brown has backed a Horner return to the F1 paddock, arguing that the sport would benefit from his strong personality.

Read more – Why Zak Brown says Christian Horner makes F1 better

Zak Brown insists Andrea Stella remains McLaren ‘glue’

A former Red Bull colleague of Horner’s, GianPiero Lambiase, is to join McLaren no later than 2028.

Brown has moved to shut down rumours that Lambiase could actually replace current McLaren team principal Andrea Stella.

According to Brown, Stella is the “glue” that holds McLaren together.

Read more – Zak Brown insists Andrea Stella remains McLaren ‘glue’ amid GianPiero Lambiase arrival

Damon Hill says Pedro Diniz crash triggered racing retirement

The “horrible” 1999 European GP crash suffered by Pedro Diniz made Damon Hill quit racing.

Hill said his “crass mistake” instigated the crash, and at that point, he decided that he was not about to put fellow drivers in danger.

Read more – Damon Hill reveals Pedro Diniz crash made him quit racing

Read next – Zak Brown plays down Max Verstappen to McLaren as alternate move tipped