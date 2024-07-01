Former McLaren and Red Bull driver David Coulthard said Max Verstappen is unlikely to apologise to Lando Norris for their collision in Austria on Sunday.

Norris called for an apology after the pair made contact while dicing for the lead in the closing stages at the Red Bull Ring, with Verstappen given a 10-second penalty and two penalty points for being judged predominantly responsible for causing a collision between the two at Turn 3.

‘Hell freezing over, I think is the expression’ over Max Verstappen apology

The McLaren driver said after the race that he would “lose a lot of respect” for his friend and rival if an apology is not forthcoming for his role in their coming together, with Norris forced to retire after their contact and Verstappen pitting after both drivers had rear punctures.

Verstappen was able to get back out on track and finish fifth come the chequered flag, but a race win had appeared almost certain prior to a slow final stop from Red Bull that brought Norris back into contention.

As for apologising to Norris, 13-time Grand Prix winner Coulthard thinks that is an unlikely prospect.

“Hell freezing over, I think is the expression,” Coulthard said on Channel 4 when the prospect was put to him of Verstappen apologising to Norris for their contact.

“Max is going to go ‘I was racing – it’s hard racing.’ This is the first time Lando is experiencing going wheel to wheel really on a weekend in, weekend out basis.

“We know how it was when it was Lewis who was going wheel to wheel with Max. Max is one of the hardest racers, to beat him you’ve got to match him.”

More fallout from the dramatic Austrian Grand Prix conclusion

👉 Verdict: Who was at fault for Max Verstappen and Lando Norris’ dramatic Austrian GP clash?

👉 Austrian GP conclusions: Verstappen vs Norris, Adrian Newey theory, valuable Russell lesson

Regarding the contact itself, Verstappen was found at fault for causing the collision between the leading pair on Sunday, and Coulthard explained what will have been at the root of Norris’ complaints over the Red Bull driver’s defence of the lead, though he can also understand Verstappen’s arguments on the other side of the fence.

“There was that contact as they enter the corner, further contact once they’ve gone through the apex, both of them with punctures and damage – avoidable incidents from both, it’s cost them both finishing the race,” Coulthard explained.

“This will be the thing that Lando is complaining about, just at that final part of the entry to the corner, that Max is continuing to come over to the left and he’ll claim ‘he squeezed me and you’re not allowed to do that under braking.’

“Look, he’s definitely crowded Lando across the track. If there was a barrier there, then they both would have sort of ricocheted off it.

“I completely get Max will say ‘Well, hold on a minute, he could have gone further over the kerb’, but the stewards have looked at it, they’ve got more information, they’ve given a penalty to Max.

“Ultimately, it doesn’t make a difference to where he finished in the race.”

Read next: Helmut Marko apportions blame in ‘unnecessarily fierce’ Verstappen v Norris clash