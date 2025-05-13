Martin Brundle said Max Verstappen “unquestionably” races Oscar Piastri differently to how the Dutchman competes against Lando Norris.

The two McLarens are the cars Verstappen has had to race wheel-to-wheel this season, but Brundle has highlighted the different approach Verstappen takes depending on who is behind the wheel.

Reflecting on the Miami GP which saw both drivers overtake Verstappen, Brundle was asked if the Red Bull driver deploys different tactics depending on who he is facing.

“100 per cent, unquestionably. I think he knows that there’s something a bit more street fighter about Oscar Piastri, and he saw it in Jeddah,” Brundle told Sky Sports.

“I think Max knows he’s got a different animal when Oscar’s in his mirrors, not by much, than Lando.

“Just the positioning of the car, there’s a decisiveness about what he did. You can’t criticise Lando’s race craft because the way he passed the Mercedes, and eventually Max, was top drawer.

“But somehow, I have absolutely no doubt, and just words he says as well, that Max realises Oscar’s a different deal in wheel-to-wheel combat.”

Pressed on what exactly he meant, Brundle believes Norris lacks decisiveness compared to his team-mate.

“There’s just something in the way, Lando’s not quite as decisive how he places the car when he’s overtaking, and he’ll learn from that.

“I think that’s exactly where they are but I wouldn’t say that’s going to stay like that for the rest of the season.”

Asked if Piastri is now the title favourite, Brundle said he is “absolute world championship material.”

“He’s won four of the last six and is just looking like absolute world championship material. I think his rate of improvement has been pretty mighty, and he picks things up really quickly.

“Towards the end of last year, I think we saw this kind of potential. Did I expect it to arrive in such style so quickly? Probably no, I didn’t.

“He’s just winning, winning, winning and he looks so confident about it and he’s so unflustered about anything and everything. He’s just got it there. I think his racecraft is a touch stronger than Lando’s.”

