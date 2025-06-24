Max Verstappen has unveiled a special edition Red Bull helmet for the three races which he can consider his and his team’s ‘home’ events.

The helmet, dubbed the ‘Orange Lion’, will be in use this weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix, home race for Red Bull – and he will revive the design at July’s Belgian Grand Prix and the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

A different take on Verstappen’s current red, white and blue design, all of which feature on the flag of the Netherlands, the reigning World Champion has reverted the colour scheme to a patterned base of dark blue with luminous orange accents.

White Red Bull and sponsor logos complete Verstappen’s new helmet, with the 27-year-old set to use it for the first time this weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

As for the other outings, Verstappen enjoys enormous support at his home race at Zandvoort, and given Spa-Francorchamps relative locality to the Netherlands and the Red Bull driver’s half-Belgian lineage through his mother, Sophie Kumpen, the grandstands at both races are often fulsome in their support of the reigning World Champion.

Calling his new design “as special as ever” on social media, Verstappen is heading to Austria in search of a sixth career victory around the Red Bull Ring this weekend.

He also has this weekend to navigate without being handed any more penalty points from the FIA, to avoid a potential race ban, with the two points given to him for causing a collision with Lando Norris at last year’s Austrian Grand Prix set to expire after this round.

That contact between Verstappen and Norris, while they battled for the race lead, was the key flashpoint at the 2024 edition of the race, the pair tagging wheels in the braking zone at Turn 3 seven laps from the end of the race.

Both drivers suffered punctures as a result, with George Russell able to sweep through and take an unexpected victory for Mercedes.

