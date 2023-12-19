Max Verstappen delivers with ‘really creative’ Valtteri Bottas Secret Santa gift

Max Verstappen wished Valtteri Bottas “a cracking Christmas” with a hilarious compilation of the Finn’s charity calendar naked pictures.

It is that time of the year again with Christmas fast approaching, the drivers winding down from F1 2023 action and preparing to enjoy the festivities with family and friends.

And that means it was time for the return of a much-loved F1 tradition, as the drivers took part in some Secret Santa fun.

Max Verstappen wishes Valtteri Bottas ‘a cracking Christmas’

Bottas raised a staggering $150,000 [£118,500] for charity with his ‘BOTTASS’ 2024 naked calendar, so it was no surprise that this was the subject of Verstappen’s “really creative” Secret Santa gift for the 10-time grand prix winner.

Presented with a “simply lovely” book called ‘Museum Bums: A Cheeky Look at Butts in Art’, Verstappen took the chance to replace some of the images with a selection of Bottas’ best hits from his calendar, a gift that got a laugh and nod of approval from Bottas.

Valtteri's Secret Santa gift this year *might* just land him on the naughty list 😜#F1 @ValtteriBottas pic.twitter.com/CbVnJw0md4 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 18, 2023

“Interesting, ‘A simply lovely look at butts in art’, so it’s a book about art and butts,” Bottas began as he opened the gift, which on the inside cover carried a hilarious “have a cracking Christmas” message from Verstappen.

“There’s existing art for those, but then me put on top of them,” Bottas pointed out. “So, it’s really creative actually.”

Of course, the challenge for Bottas then was to work out which driver had sent him this gift, though the “simply lovely” part made that quite simple, this a signature phrase of the three-time World Champion Verstappen.

“Who could it be? ‘Simply lovely,'” Bottas pondered. “Max?”

When told he had guessed correctly, Bottas replied: “Well done Max. It’s really creative, so thank you very much. Merry Christmas.”

Once the action resumes for F1 2024, Bottas will be hoping for a far-improved campaign after a frustrating season just gone, his Alfa Romeo team slumping to a P9 finish in the Constructors’ Championship, Bottas scoring 10 of their 16 points.

From F1 2024, the team will be known as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, as Sauber Motorsport prepare for their transition into becoming the Audi works team from 2026.

Verstappen meanwhile will go on the hunt for his fourth World Championship in a row, a streak which would match Sebastian Vettel’s with Red Bull between 2010-13.

