Could Sebastian Vettel take over Helmut Marko’s role as senior advisor at Red Bull Racing? The rumours certainly suggest that could be a possibility.

In fact, current Red Bull star Max Verstappen has admitted “there’s always space” for the fellow four-time champion at the team.

“There’s always space” for Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Sebastian Vettel boasts one of the most exceptional stories in Formula 1 history. After earning support from Red Bull as the outfit first started entering Formula 1, Vettel was quick to move up the ranks, netting countless firsts for the team: First pole position, first race win, and first World Championship.

Vettel and Red Bull were a dominant pairing for years, but as he neared the back half of his career, the German driver leaped at a chance to race for Scuderia Ferrari and later Aston Martin before retiring at the end of 2022.

But now, Vettel could be joining an all-new role at Red Bull: that of senior advisor.

Former racer Helmut Marko has long occupied that role with the Austrian team, advising on everything from junior driver selection to strategy. Marko, though, is 82 years old, and he seems to be courting a potential successor.

Vettel’s name entered the ring.

All you need to know about the F1 movie from PlanetF1.com

👉 Six things about the F1 movie that make it a must-see

👉 Brad Pitt F1 movie: Cast, release date, Lewis Hamilton involvement and more

Naturally, the rumours of a potential Red Bull return for Vettel were a topic of discussion during the build-up to the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix, and Max Verstappen was asked for his own thoughts on the matter during the pre-race press conference.

“I mean, it’s more than normal that someone that has achieved so much with Red Bull, has been brought up by Red Bull, that in a sense, there’s always a spot available, right?” Verstappen — himself a fellow four-time World Champion with Red Bull just like Vettel — said.

“I think also Seb always kept a really good relationship with Helmut anyway, even when he left. I didn’t know that.

“Of course, they were talking, but I’m sure that there’s always a space for Seb in any kind of form.”

For his own part, Vettel has tried to keep the rumours of a Red Bull return at bay, telling ORF TV’s Sport am Sonntag podcast, “[Talks are] not yet that intensive or in-depth.

“It’s perhaps something that could play a role. In what form remains to be seen.”

Since retiring from active competition, Vettel has been a regular presence in the Formula 1 paddock, organizing sustainability initiatives and tributes to legends like Ayrton Senna.

Read next: Max Verstappen receives Austrian GP boost as Red Bull announce RB21 plans