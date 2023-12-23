Max Verstappen v IndyCar champion: The fascinating on-board analysis reveals all

In a qualifying shootout between F1 Champion Max Verstappen and IndyCar Champion Alex Palou, who would you put your money on?

Max Verstappen is the undisputed king of Formula 1 at the moment, having wrapped up 19 wins from 22 races to clinch his third world title this year. In the other premier single-seater championship, IndyCar, Alex Palou won his second IndyCar title in 2023 after his first victory in ’21.

With Verstappen not likely to switch to IndyCar any time soon, and Palou’s forays into F1 coming to an end after a breach of contract with McLaren’s IndyCar squad for next season, there have been precious few ways to compare the leading talents in global motorsport… until now!

Max Verstappen vs. Alex Palou onboard footage revealed

A sim racing enthusiast and streamer, PabloGZ, spliced together footage of Verstappen and Palou taking part in qualifying for a GT3 race at Sebring International Raceway.

Verstappen took part in the event with Team Redline, his usual sim racing squad, while Palou was entered as a privateer. Both were at the wheel of a Ferrari 488 EVO and, thanks to Pablo’s efforts, it’s possible to watch the two motorsport champions compete for pole position in an epic side-by-side battle.

We won’t ruin the suspense by revealing the winner of this particular battle but it’s well worth the anticipation – the battle is particularly close!

With the victor coming out on top by just a tenth of a second, it’s astonishing to see just how similarly the two drivers attack the Sebring racetrack.

Given that the two drivers were taking part in the IMSA23 class against much faster machinery, it’s no surprise that neither was able to compete for outright victory in this particular race, but it was a spirited battle over 22nd.

The winner of the qualifying battle also went on to win the 50-minute race, maintaining a similar pace advantage of around a tenth of a second per lap.

Read Next: Martin Brundle warns of Lewis Hamilton ‘Plan B’ in eighth F1 title quest