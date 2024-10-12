Max Verstappen wants to see the Mugello Circuit back on the F1 calendar, but as for F1 going racing on an oval? Definitely not.

More commonly regarded as a motorbike racing circuit, Mugello made its way onto the Formula 1 calendar back in 2020 as host of the Tuscan Grand Prix as the series pieced together a new-look calendar due to the impacts of the global pandemic.

Max Verstappen wants fast, flowing F1 tracks like Mugello

That proved to be the one and only Tuscan Grand Prix and therefore a sole visit to Mugello for Formula 1, with that race the first of the season to have fans back in attendance. It was won by Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in what was his seventh World Championship-winning year.

It is not a circuit that holds too many happy F1 memories for Verstappen, considering he was eliminated at the Tuscan GP start as part of an incident also involving Pierre Gasly, Kimi Raikkonen and Romain Grosjean, but if he had his way, F1 would go racing again at the Italian venue.

Asked on the Box Box Box podcast if there are any types of circuit he would like more of on the F1 calendar, Verstappen replied: “Mugello. Fast corners.

“Just flowing tracks. So not too many like lower speed, stop-start, just flowing, fast corners.”

Adding “Spa” and “Suzuka” as further great examples, Verstappen was quizzed on whether he would like to see Formula 1 take a page out of the American racing book and race on an oval.

“On an F1 calendar? No,” he responded.

“No, not for me. I like to do it for fun, online, but not in real life, Indy, NASCAR, but I like to watch it, not to drive it myself.”

So, going racing on an oval would not appeal to Verstappen, but would he like to try it out for himself in an F1 car if he could have his own test session?

“I’ve driven an F1 car on like kind of a bank, like an oval, but no,” he replied.

Italy joins the United States as the only nations with more than one race on the current F1 schedule, with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix held at Imola and Monza hosting the Italian Grand Prix.

