Max Verstappen is willing to watch his words when discussing the behind-the-scenes turmoil that had affected Red Bull earlier this season, the three-time World Champion aware that what he says carries weight.

An internal investigation by Red Bull GmbH into team principal Christian Horner was dismissed after an allegation of inappropriate behaviour was brought by an employee, claims Horner always denied.

Max Verstappen: ‘People will pick up little things and it becomes a massive sh*t storm’

The three-time World Champion’s father, former F1 driver Jos Verstappen had gone on the record as saying he was “afraid” Red Bull is “in danger of falling apart” earlier this month after the recent announcement that Adrian Newey will leave the team in early 2025.

Verstappen Jr denied there is any conflict between his father and Horner, however, even if opinions may differ on occasion.

But on the subject of off-track drama at Red Bull, Verstappen’s future had even been called into question earlier in the season off the back of the talk surrounding the team principal, with Mercedes circling for a potential move as Toto Wolff looks to replace Lewis Hamilton next year.

While that speculation has appeared to have died down, particularly with the Dutchman already under contract until 2028 with Red Bull, he explained why he would rather just be able to focus on his day job – and why he watches what he says.

“The more I talk about it, the more people have to write,” Verstappen told The Guardian.

“You write it down, you make a story out of it and people will pick up little things and it becomes a massive shit storm. You know what I mean?

“I tell you a story that might get translated to Spanish, Dutch, whatever. The more I say about it is not going to help the situation.

“I would rather not have these stories, these things going on within the team.

“We just have to deal with it and move on from it. I am contracted to the team to do my job, that’s performance, that’s what I am focused on.

“I am not a politician, I am not someone who likes to be political. I just focus on the performance with the people around me, try to distract myself from, let’s say, the negative.”

Verstappen currently leads the World Championship by 31 points after the Monaco Grand Prix, as he goes in search of a fourth straight title – and could become the second Red Bull driver to achieve that particular landmark if he does so, emulating Sebastian Vettel’s run of championships from 2010 to 2013.

