The relentless and “effortless” nature of the “killer” Max Verstappen is bound to grind down a Red Bull team-mate.

That is the verdict issued by Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas, who offered a behind-the-scenes assessment of life at Red Bull for a Verstappen team-mate, which over the years has proven a challenge too hot for several drivers to handle.

Max Verstappen talent ‘takes its toll’ on Red Bull team-mates

Sergio Perez became the latest driver to depart Red Bull after a bruising experience alongside Verstappen, a poor F1 2024 campaign in which he finished 285 points behind Verstappen – who secured his fourth consecutive World Championship title – triggering the Mexican’s exit.

Next up to take on the Verstappen challenge is Liam Lawson, who steps up from junior team Racing Bulls with just 11 grands prix to his name.

And while appearing on the Road to Success podcast, Nicholas, a Red Bull stalwart having been part of the team since 2015, opened up on why exactly it is such a daunting challenge for an F1 star to partner Verstappen at Red Bull.

“I think when you are up against someone as talented as Max and who can make it all look so effortless, that takes its toll,” said Nicholas.

“When you come back to the garage being like ‘yeah, I nailed that lap’ and then Max goes out and finds a tenth and a half on you, after a while, that s*** going to wear you down.”

Verstappen has certainly developed a reputation as the Red Bull team-mate killer, though Nicholas explained that Verstappen is the type of person that you would not expect to have that personality trait to break out.

“Max is so open and honest; he’s just a really good bloke, so it’s hard to understand that there is such a killer in him,” said Nicholas.

“As soon as he closes his helmet, he is going to kick your a**!”

Explained: The key players at Red Bull

After looking with their own ranks to find Perez’s replacement, Red Bull took the inexperienced Lawson over a driver with four seasons of experience within the B-team in Yuki Tsunoda.

But in the opinion of Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko, Lawson is the driver best mentally prepared for F1 life alongside Verstappen.

“With his mental strength, Lawson is the one who is most likely to be able to hold his own alongside Max, and nobody can beat him at the moment anyway,” Marko told Kleine Zeitung.

“Due to his limited grand prix experience, we also see him as having the greatest potential for further development.

“The decision was certainly disappointing for him [Tsunoda]. His speed is undisputed, but he lacks a certain consistency and is also a very emotional driver.

“The overall package was just right for Lawson, but Yuki Tsunoda is the spearhead of the Racing Bulls.”

Isack Hadjar steps up to Racing Bulls for F1 2025 off the back of his runner-up finish in the 2024 F2 Championship.

