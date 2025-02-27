Jos Verstappen believes that if his son Max tried rallying, he would “be sold” on a career in the sport and away from F1.

Much talk has been made of what Max Verstappen may do after life in F1 but his dad, Jos, believes rallying could be an option should his son try his hand at the sport.

Jos Verstappen gives Max Verstappen rallying verdict

Verstappen has made it clear on more than one occasion that he has ambitions outside of F1, suggesting he will try his hand at different series in the future, but he has not yet contemplated a career in rallying, something that his dad Jos believes his son would fall in love with should he give it a chance.

“Whether such a rally is something for Max? No, not at the moment,” he told De Telegraaf. “I don’t think he’s interested right now either. But I am sure that if he is going to do this, he will be sold.

“You have a test each time and then you have to recharge. This way, I have an adrenaline rush 12 times in one day. In Formula 1, you only have that once actually, right before the start. That’s what makes this so beautiful.”

Verstappen gave up F1 racing back in 2003, focusing on raising Max, but with his son now an accomplished driver, Jos is finding himself spending more time away from home.

“10 years ago, I didn’t think I would drive so many rallies. But I just need this, [I] enjoy it immensely.

More on Max Verstappen’s possible future away from F1

Rosberg considers early Verstappen retirement in ‘F1 leaves a mark’ verdict

The dream Lewis Hamilton F1 retirement scenario featuring Max Verstappen

“Three years ago I drove my first rally but that can’t be compared to now. The bar is so much higher than back then. I have a lot more experience and know the environment.”

Verstappen said that his ability to compete has made him take the series more seriously, elevating it from a hobby to a full-time job.

“Yes, it’s going well,” he recounted. “Of course, I only started a few years ago and didn’t expect to be able to compete at the front so quickly.”

“If I had still been driving around fifth, sixth place now, I would have kept on hobbying,” he said. “But this year it’s more than a hobby. The goal is to win this championship.”

Read next: F1 testing 2025 gallery: All the latest technical details on display in Bahrain