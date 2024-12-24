Merry Christmas eve to you all! Good news. We have a present that you can open right now.



And that is our round-up of the biggest F1 headlines from Christmas eve, with Max Verstappen‘s future a key talking point, Williams the next team to be linked to his signature. So, let’s dive into the action…

Max Verstappen to Williams?

Stay at Red Bull? Mercedes? Aston Martin? How about Williams?

The Red Bull future of Max Verstappen continues to generate debate, and a new exit theory comes from ex-McLaren mechanic turned F1 pundit Marc Priestley, who believes the Williams project may tempt Verstappen with the new rules coming for 2026.

Jos Verstappen tells Red Bull how to keep Max Verstappen

The off-track saga involving Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and a mid-2024 performance dip for the team fuelled talk of a Verstappen exit, though the Dutchman still was able to battle his way to a fourth straight World Championship title.

And, if Red Bull can keep Max in that mix for F1 2025, then according to his father Jos, Red Bull don’t need to worry about losing him.

Infamous Max Verstappen Red Bull team orders snub clarified

Back at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Verstappen refused to relinquish P6 to then Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and aid his bid for a runner-up finish to him in the Drivers’ Championship.

And Jos explained that Max had already discussed the team orders situation with Red Bull before that race, the team saying that they would not be used, until they were.

Lewis Hamilton given six-month Ferrari integration timeline

With this record-breaking Mercedes tenure now in the books, Hamilton is preparing to embark on a new F1 career chapter with Ferrari, having signed a multi-year deal.

However, according to Ralf Schumacher, brother of Ferrari icon Michael Schumacher, Hamilton will not get more than six months to prove he and the Ferrari culture can gel.

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari not about ‘pure performance’ alone

Hamilton arrives at Ferrari as the most successful driver in Formula 1 history, with a record-equalling seven World Championship titles to his name, as well as 105 grand prix wins and 104 pole positions.

However, team boss Fred Vasseur said Hamilton to Ferrari is not just about “pure performance”. In addition, Ferrari believe his immense experience and success in “top teams” can drive them forward.

