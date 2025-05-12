Max Verstappen has been told it would be “wise” for him to take a year out in 2026 in order to assess which team is the strongest.

The future of the Dutchman is one of F1’s most-talked about topics, as a reported performance clause in his contract could allow him to leave ahead of the 2028 end date.

Max Verstappen advised to take F1 2026 sabbatical

Verstappen has maintained his focus is on the current campaign, but with Red Bull a step behind McLaren, plenty of thought externally has been put on where he could be racing next season.

PlanetF1.com understands the clause requires Red Bull to finish within the top three in the teams’ standings, and while the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin have been chasing him, Verstappen has been told to instead take a year out by 1996 World Champion Damon Hill.

“Red Bull are fighting to retain Max,” Hill said on the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast. “There is a clause in the contract, it’s been explained quite clearly that there’s a performance clause and if they don’t match the performance clause – and let’s be honest, he’s never delivering less than 100% – if they don’t give him that, then he’s free to go wherever he wants.

“It might be a wise thing to do [to take a year out], then you can see which way the wind is going to blow after these regulation changes.

“He’s won four World Championships. He’s won goodness knows how many races. He could sit back [and take his pick].

“This new regulation, nobody knows what’s on the other side of the end of this season, what is going to happen?

“He could sit back next year and go ‘okay, I can see which way the future is going to go for the next 10 years’ and then whatever team is doing will find the money to pay for having Max.”

Pressed on why Verstappen would leave Red Bull, Hill asked why he would stay at a potentially uncompetitive team.

“If Red Bull have not convinced him that they have the wherewithal to keep up the level of performance that he’s been used to, then why would he race for a team that’s not competitive?

“He doesn’t have to. He’s young enough. It’s hard in this game, but someone like him with his ability, he could take a year out, and it would be like no time has passed and he slots straight back in again.”

