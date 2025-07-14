The future of Max Verstappen continues to serve as a major talking point in the world of Formula 1.

Is he heading for Mercedes next season? A comment from Nelson Piquet Jr perhaps confirmed so, while Fernando Alonso has been pointing to Red Bull as the side of the partnership which needs to step it up. All this and more, so let’s dive into the action.

Has Max Verstappen signed with Mercedes?

A family connection of Verstappen – former F1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr – either let slip that Verstappen has signed with Mercedes for F1 2026, or suffered a high-profile slip of the tongue.

Nelson – the brother of Verstappen’s partner, Kelly Piquet – sent the rumour mill into overdrive via his “with Max there” comment about Mercedes, before scaling back to leave a major question mark surrounding his words.

Fernando Alonso points to the Red Bull RB21

The renewed speculation around Verstappen’s Red Bull future is fuelled by the existence of a performance-related exit clause in his contract which runs until the end of 2028, Verstappen restricted to just two wins so far this season as his chances of a fifth straight title dwindle.

Alonso has zero concerns about what Verstappen is delivering, but feels the Dutchman is hamstrung by the RB21 which he drives.

Christian Horner sack a Max Verstappen retention ploy?

Talk surrounding Verstappen’s future has further intensified after Red Bull’s shock decision to sack team principal Christian Horner with immediate effect.

Gerhard Berger – the 10-time grand prix winner and former shareholder in Red Bull’s second team Toro Rosso – suspects keeping hold of Verstappen was in mind when Red Bull dismissed Horner.

Helmut Marko’s rumoured ‘key role’ in Christian Horner axe

After Red Bull’s decision to immediately release Horner was confirmed, senior advisor Helmut Marko issued a statement to thank their team boss of 20+ years, who he worked with “very successfully”.

It has now been reported that Marko was present at the meeting which resulted in Horner being fired, and had a key part to play.

Felipe Massa’s title quip after Ferrari reunion

Felipe Massa got back behind the wheel of Ferrari’s 2008 challenger, F2008, as he put the classic Ferrari through its paces up the hill at Goodwood.

And he could not resist a playful dig over the title which got away for him that year, which is the subject of an ongoing legal battle for Massa in relation to the ‘Crashgate’ scandal.

