Max Verstappen and Zhou Guanyu summoned by FIA for Belgian GP incident

Max Verstappen and Zhou Guanyu are off to see the stewards at Spa after a potential case of impeding on Zhou’s part.

Red Bull’s Verstappen, on a flying lap, was left frustrated during Q1 after encountering Zhou at Turn 17, feeling the Sauber driver had held him up.

Max Verstappen and Zhou Guanyu to see Belgian GP stewards

Verstappen gave Zhou the hand wave of frustration, while also taking to team radio to exclaim: “Hello? What the f***?”

Verstappen will start the Belgian Grand Prix from P11 – having comfortably set the qualifying pace yet taking a 10-place grid drop due to receiving a fifth internal combustion engine – while Zhou is due to start P19, ahead of only VCARB’s Yuki Tsunoda who dropped to the back with 60-places worth of power unit penalties.

More to follow…