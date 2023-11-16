Max Verstappen’s rivals want a ‘Singapore type’ race but fear a ‘Monza’

Lando Norris is hoping Max Verstappen and Red Bull suffer a “Singapore-type” Grand Prix in Las Vegas, but he fears it will be more in line with “Monza”.

Nearing the end of a season in which Red Bull have won all but one Grand Prix, 19 from 20, Norris is still chasing his maiden victory having finished runner-up six times.

Five of those were to Verstappen while one, the Singapore Grand Prix, he missed out on the win by 0.812s to Carlos Sainz in a race where Verstappen was only fifth.

‘Unlikely’ Red Bull will be tripped up in Las Vegas

That weekend Red Bull admitted they missed the mark with the set-up of the RB19, the car losing performance in the short corners.

That, though, shouldn’t be a problem at this weekend’s race on the Las Vegas Strip with its mostly flowing corners and the near-2km run along the Strip at full throttle.

As such Norris admits he’s hoping for a repeat of Singapore but is expecting more of a Monza showing, that marking one of Verstappen’s 17 race wins for the season.

Asked whether Verstappen could be ‘vulnerable’ given all the unknown factors facing the drivers this weekend, Norris replied: “Maybe.

“[But] If you look back to Monza he was way quicker than anyone pretty much.

“Could be another Singapore-type thing, but unlikely. It’s just a lot of guessing and there’s no point guessing.

“Could be. There always chances and possibilities, and a small chance of rain could play into your hands at a certain point. But it could go any way.”

The same question was put to Fernando Alonso, who simply replied: “I don’t think so.”

Could Alonso or Norris win in Singapore?

But even though Norris and Alonso agree this could be yet another Verstappen win, that doesn’t mean they aren’t dreaming of bagging the P1 themselves.

“It would be nice to win a race, especially the first race in a place like this one,” said Alonso.

“I think it’s unlikely it happens as I don’t think this track is a favourite for our package.”

Norris doesn’t particularly care about the venue, he just wants a Grand Prix P1.

I’d just like to win, it really doesn’t matter where. But you don’t do anything different because it’s Vegas to try and win.

“I’ve been doing my best since I’ve started Formula One and your time comes eventually. But that’s about it.”

