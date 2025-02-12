Reigning Formula 1 Constructors’ Champions McLaren have confirmed a link up with lottery operator Allwyn ahead of the F1 2025 season.

It comes just 24 hours after Formula 1 itself announced that it had struck a multi-year deal to secure Allwyn as an ‘Official Partner’ for F1 2025.

McLaren confirm deal with newly signed Formula 1 partner

McLaren stormed to their first Constructors’ Championship in 26 years last season, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri winning a combined six races to see off the threat of Ferrari and Red Bull.

It has raised hopes that McLaren could end their long wait for a Drivers’ title, stretching back to Lewis Hamilton’s maiden triumph in 2008

In a statement, McLaren confirmed the arrival of Allywn, whose branding will feature prominently on the team’s new car for the F1 2025 season and the race overalls of Norris and Piastri.

Zak Brown, the McLaren chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome Allwyn to the McLaren Racing family.

“Off the back of a fantastic 2024 season in Formula 1, it’s great to have an international brand like Allwyn join us at a time when the team – and the sport – is going from strength to strength.

“We’re excited to go racing together.”

Karel Komarek, the founder of Allwyn, said: “This exciting partnership – alongside the partnership we announced earlier this week with F1 – is a big step forward on Allwyn’s journey to expand its business and brand globally.

“Our collaboration with McLaren benefits from a shared drive to thrive, fuelled by technology and with innovation at its heart; characteristics that will continue to power Allwyn’s global development.”

Robert Chvátal, the Allwyn chief executive added: “McLaren is an iconic name in Formula 1, with huge international appeal.

“It is one of the most successful racing teams in the world – with incredibly exciting drivers.

“We take pride that wherever Allwyn operates, we create safe and responsible ways for people to play.

“We know that McLaren, like the wider world of Formula 1, also prioritises safety and responsibility.

“We look forward to working together to realise our shared ambition of a world full of winning moments.”

