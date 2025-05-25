McLaren’s Andrea Stella has acknowledged the new mandatory two-stop strategy as having ‘material risk’ for the race outcome.

A new rule for the F1 2025 running of the Monaco Grand Prix will force all the drivers to make at least two pit-stops during the 78-lap distance, in a bid to head off the chance of a processional one-stop.

Andrea Stella: ‘Very different scenarios’ may come up

In recent years, the difficulty in overtaking in Monte Carlo has resulted in the race becoming an endurance run, with drivers able to circulate several seconds a lap off the pace in order to preserve their tyres and commit to a one-stop strategy.

This slow pace resulted in trains of cars forming, with leading drivers perhaps only pushing for a handful of laps before their single stops in order to open up a gap to those behind.

Such tactics, in theory, shouldn’t be possible this season with the introduction of a mandatory two-stop strategy, opening up the possibility of very varied pit-stop windows due to the drivers being able to pit when strategic to them, rather than simply reaching the end of the tyre’s life.

Making the new rule particularly interesting is that there’s no dictation on when the stops can be made, and this has opened the door for the possibility of quite extreme strategy choices.

While these are likely to be less applicable for those at the head of the field, given their track position, for those in the midfield and the back, there is the possibility of pitting twice in the very early stages of the race – perhaps as early as the first and second lap, before running the rest of the race on a single set of tyres.

Given the strong possibility of a Safety Car or an interrupted race due to red flags, or even just the ability to be able to drive in clear air – such extreme risks in the strategy could result in a very unlikely race result if the correct circumstances play out to bring these early stoppers into play.

Certainly, the scenarios that could arise are being looked at closely by McLaren, who qualified on pole with Lando Norris and in third place with Oscar Piastri.

Such strong positions mean early stops for either are unlikely, but team boss Andrea Stella said McLaren is wary of the threat posed by what would usually be unlikely opponents.

“I think the risk is material. The risk is material,” he told media, including PlanetF1.com, after qualifying on Saturday evening.

“The implications of the compulsory two stops are much wider than we thought initially.

“These implications also add the factor that, dependent on you being at the front or at the back of the field, you can make significantly different choices.

“Then, as a function of red flags, Safety Cars, [or even] teamwork – we may see cars helping each other on the same team – this may lead to very, very different scenarios.

“So I think the strategy meeting that actually is happening during this media session will be longer than usual, because the scenarios to consider are definitely many more than what you normally consider – not only in Monaco, but in any other race that we need to prepare [for].”

The proximity of the two McLaren drivers to each other also opens the door for the possibility for one or the other to potentially risk being compromised by unusual circumstances playing out, a hypothetical scenario made trickier if the two remain close together during the race.

Earlier this week, McLaren CEO Zak Brown underlined the importance of remaining fair on both its drivers in their respective quests for a maiden Drivers’ Championship, and Stella said decision-making regarding Norris and Piastri will be made for the benefit of both, if at all possible.

“I agree on it being tricky – not because the two McLarens are P1 and P3 but because of these regulations – and because of when a Safety Car or red flag or depending on what’s happening at the back, really can make the decisions pretty difficult,” he said.

“I don’t think this depends very much on the two McLarens being P1 and P3.

“We will always try to make decisions and let the race unfold in a natural way so that our two drivers have their best opportunity to capitalise on their performance and on their efforts.

“I think we don’t foresee any deviation from this natural evolution of the race unless it’s a benefit for both.”

As for Norris, the pole-sitter, the British driver would usually be sitting in a very comfortable position having taken pole position for the Sunday afternoon in Monaco but, due to the rule change, now faces a much different challenge than that of recent years.

“Sadly, I think there’ll be more opportunity for everyone. But that’s the way it is,” he said.

“That’s what Formula 1 has done to just try and put on more of a show. Of course, in my position now, I probably don’t agree with what’s been done. But I’m not the one who makes the rules.

“So, we’ll see. I think there is more opportunity for everyone, whether you are starting on pole or if you’re starting last, you can be more optimistic, which is great for you guys. Not so good for me. So, let’s wait and see.”

