McLaren tie down key figure in ‘multi-year’ contract extension after rapid F1 rise

McLaren has concluded a major piece of business in extending the contract of their impressive team principal Andrea Stella.

Stella stepped up from McLaren racing director to the team principal role in time for the 2023 campaign to replace Andreas Seidl, with the team’s trajectory following a remarkably steep rise since.

Andrea Stella agrees ‘multi-year’ McLaren contract extension

Returning to regular podium-scoring ways in Stella’s first season in charge, McLaren has taken the next step in F1 2024 by becoming a race-winning outfit again as they chase a fresh title triumph having not tasted such success since 2008.

And the team has taken a major step towards realising that ambition by securing Stella’s services for the coming years, under what they describe as a ‘multi-year extension’ which ‘reaffirms the long-term stability of the team in its pursuit of World Championships.’

Reacting to the announcement, Stella said: “It’s a privilege to be part of the McLaren Formula 1 team, and I am honoured to continue in my role as team principal.

“We’ve made great strides forward in the past year and a half and we still have a lot more work to do to consistently fight at the front of the grid, which poses an exciting challenge.

“Success comes through the team working in synergy, and I am enjoying my role, which has allowed me to help unlock individual talent and empower people to work together towards our team’s objectives.

“My thanks go to Zak [Brown, McLaren Racing CEO] for his confidence in me as a leader, to my entire leadership team and all my colleagues in the team, for their continued collaboration and support. I am excited for what we can continue to achieve together.”

Brown added: “I am delighted to confirm we’ve extended Andrea’s contract as our F1 team principal for multiple years.

“His excellent leadership, expertise and the respect he holds within the team and Formula 1 means we could not have a better person in place to continue the pursuit of consistently fighting at the front of the grid.

“His impact on McLaren F1 in his role as team principal has been profound, not only through our results on track and the trajectory of the team but also in his development of our culture and mindset.

“With multi-year extensions already agreed with Lando [Norris], Oscar [Piastri], and now Andrea, we can confidently continue on our quest to become World Champions. We’re all looking forward to the years to come under Andrea’s leadership.”

McLaren has trimmed Red Bull’s F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship lead to 42 points as they chase a first Constructors’ title since 1998.

