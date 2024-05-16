McLaren’s two mystery driver signings now revealed after Zak Brown tease

McLaren have added two young drivers to their junior ranks in Alex Dunne and Martinius Stenshorne, bolstering their driver programme.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown had admitted recently he couldn’t remember if the team had announced the arrivals of the two young talents or not when discussing their young driver programme, but he can now rest with the fact it is now public knowledge.

Dunne and Stenshorne, both 18, are both competing in the FIA Formula 3 series as it stands having both impressed on their way up the motorsport ladder so far.

Young Irish driver Dunne secured the British F4 title in 2022 and second place finishes in both the Italian F4 and GB3 championships last season before stepping up to F3.

Stenshorne, meanwhile, won multiple international karting titles and has scored three podiums across the UAE, German and Italian F4 championships.

McLaren use their development programme to provide talent not just in Formula 1, but to feed their IndyCar, Formula E and Extreme E teams.

Stephanie Carlin, McLaren’s director of F1 business operations, who oversees the team’s development programme, said: “We’re pleased to announce that Alex and Martinius have joined our Driver Development programme.

“They are both exciting and promising young talents within motorsport, with proven records on track in their respective junior categories including this season’s FIA Formula 3 Championship.

“The entire team is looking forward to welcoming Alex and Martinius to the McLaren family and we’ll be working closely to support their development within our talent pipeline.”

Dunne said: “It’s an honour to join the McLaren Driver Development programme and I’m looking forward to getting started with the team.

“McLaren provides the perfect environment for me to develop my skillset as I continue my journey in motorsport. I’m grateful for Zak and Stephanie’s support and I’m excited to meet the rest of the team at MTC.”

Stenshorne added: “I’m incredibly excited to join the McLaren Driver Development programme, it’s an honour to now be part of the McLaren family.

“The team has a great history of developing talent, so I’m looking forward to growing with the team and learning from their expertise as I continue on my journey towards the top of motorsport.

“Thank you to Zak, Stephanie and the entire team for their faith in me, I can’t wait to get started.”

