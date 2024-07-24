McLaren have announced a multi-year agreement with payments giant Mastercard, which has joined the team as a major sponsor ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

McLaren are enjoying their most productive season in years in F1 2024, with the team winning two of the first 13 races to emerge as the closest threat to reigning World Champions Red Bull.

After Lando Norris collected victory at the Miami Grand Prix in May, McLaren secured a one-two finish at last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix as Norris’s team-mate Oscar Piastri secured his first F1 career win.

The result has seen McLaren emerge as serious contenders to win their first Constructors’ Championship since 1998, with the Woking-based outfit now trailing Red Bull by just 51 points with 11 races remaining.

Ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, McLaren have announced the arrival of Mastercard as the team’s latest blue-chip partner, with the company’s branding set to be visible “later in the 2024 season.”

Zak Brown, the McLaren chief executive, said: “Mastercard is an incredible brand with the iconic red and yellow logo instantly recognisable wherever you are in the world.

“Mastercard shares our absolute passion for offering fans fantastic experiences and opportunities to truly feel part of our growing global racing community – and we are delighted to welcome them to the McLaren Racing family.”

Raja Rajamannar, the chief marketing and communications officer of Mastercard, added: “We are constantly exploring new ways to bring value to our customers and cardholders.

“Getting them closer to their passions, what they love most, is central to this, and racing has become one of the most exhilarating, universal passions globally.”

“For many people, McLaren is synonymous with racing – exciting, innovative, purpose-driven. We are thrilled to partner with them and to join our brands together in a meaningful way in the eyes of fans everywhere.”

The news of Mastercard’s arrival comes after McLaren received a boost ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, where Red Bull star and Drivers’ Championship leader Max Verstappen is expected to serve a grid penalty.

The reigning three-time World Champion is likely to exceed his power unit component allocation for the season at Spa, which would come with a 10-place drop on the grid.

Verstappen, who currently holds a 76-point lead over Norris, has served grid penalties at Spa in each of the last two seasons, memorably winning from 14th on the grid in 2022 and sixth in 2023.

