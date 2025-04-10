Reigning F1 Constructors’ Champions McLaren have announced plans to enter the World Endurance Championship (WEC) from the start of the 2027 season.

The move will see the famous brand return to the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours race, previously won by McLaren in 1995.

F1 champions McLaren set to enter WEC from 2027

The WEC has welcomed a swarm of leading car manufacturers in recent years with McLaren’s F1 rivals Ferrari, Aston Martin and Alpine – as well as Porsche, Toyota, Peugeot, BMW and F1 2026 entrants Cadillac – all competing in the hypercar category.

McLaren have been heavily linked with a return to the top tier of endurance racing over recent years with the team also returning to the Indianapolis 500 event since Zak Brown arrived in late 2016.

The Woking-based outfit also have a presence in Formula E, the all-electric single-seater category.

Andrea Stella and Zak Brown: McLaren’s hierarchy in depth

👉 Who is Andrea Stella? From Michael Schumacher’s engineer to McLaren team principal

👉 Zak Brown car collection: The legendary machines owned by the McLaren boss

In a short statement on Thursday morning, McLaren confirmed that they will enter the WEC’s hypercar category in 2027.

A short statement read: “1995. Legendary Le Mans victory. Triple Crown glory.

“Ready to make our mark on the world endurance stage once again.

“Hypercar. 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship.”

Zak Brown, the McLaren chairman, simply said: “We’re back.”

A statement by the WEC read: “McLaren has today officially announced its intention to join the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2027.

“Entry remains subject to WEC Selection Committee approval.”

More on McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

👉 Lando Norris news

👉 Oscar Piastri news

Further details of McLaren’s WEC plans – including team personnel, driver lineups and the model of car the team plan to field – remain unconfirmed.

McLaren already have a presence in the WEC through the Brown-owned United Autosports team, who currently compete with McLaren 720S LMGT3 EVOs.

McLaren’s decision to enter the WEC on a full-time basis comes after historical rivals Ferrari entered the hypercar category in 2023.

The Scuderia won the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the first time of asking that year on the race’s 100th anniversary, with Ferrari triumphing again at the Circuit de la Sarthe in 2024.

McLaren are currently the dominant force in F1 having claimed their first Constructors’ title in 26 years in 2024.

The team currently hold a 36-point lead at the top of the standings after the first three races of F1 2025 with Lando Norris one point ahead of Red Bull driver and reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship.

Read next: Jos Verstappen’s McLaren retweet raises eyebrows in flexi-wing saga