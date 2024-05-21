McLaren reveal stunning Ayrton Senna tribute livery for Monaco Grand Prix

McLaren have unveiled a stunning Ayrton Senna tribute livery for this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix as F1 continues to mark the 30th anniversary of the legendary driver’s death.

May 1 marked three decades since Senna was killed in an accident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix in one of the most significant moments in F1’s history.

Senna is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all time, having claimed three World Championships, 41 grand prix victories and 65 pole positions over the course of his illustrious career.

F1 raced at Imola, the scene of Senna’s death, last weekend with four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel leading efforts to honour Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, who also lost his life at the 1994 San Marino GP.

The F1 2024 calendar will this weekend head to Monte Carlo, a circuit synonymous with the Brazilian who won F1’s most prestigious race on six occasions and produced arguably the finest lap in F1 history in 1988, where he outqualified McLaren team-mate Alain Prost by 1.427 seconds with a lap he later likened to an out-of-body experience.

And on the eve of F1’s return to Monaco, McLaren – the team with whom Senna clinched all three of his Championships in 1988, 1990 and 1991 – have revealed a special one-off livery inspired by the yellow, green and blue of the Brazilian’s iconic helmet design.

The livery, produced in collaboration with Senna Brand and McLaren sponsor OKX, is described as “a tribute to [Senna], remembering his life and impact on McLaren and Formula 1, 30 years on from his passing.”

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will have specially designed race suits to mark the occasion, with team staff wearing “Senna-inspired kit.”

McLaren Automotive, the manufacturer’s road car division, has also paid tribute to Senna by producing a one-off version of the McLaren Senna vehicle – named Senna Sempre – with a handpainted colour scheme also inspired by his helmet design.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said: “The team is proud to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary life and racing legacy of Ayrton Senna through this McLaren livery. Senna remains revered and respected as Formula 1’s greatest icon, and McLaren’s most decorated driver.

“His impact on McLaren is enormous, not only through his racing record but also presence within the team, and now his legacy, so it’s an honour to race for him at his most successful circuit in his green, yellow and blue colours.

“It’s great to collaborate on the ‘McLaren SENNA presented by OKX’ campaign with Senna Brand, in partnership with Official Presenting Partner OKX and alongside our colleagues in McLaren Automotive.

“With it being the thirtieth anniversary of his passing, the team are choosing to recognise and celebrate his life at one of his favourite and most successful places to race, Monaco. We look forward to racing in this vibrant and beautiful livery this weekend.”

Senna’s niece, Bianca Senna, said: “It’s an honour to recognise Ayrton through these liveries in collaboration with both McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive.

“It’s a fantastic way to celebrate his life and legacy through his iconic colours on both cars.

“McLaren meant a lot to him, and together they achieved a lot of success, much of which he is still remembered for today by so many.

“It will be special to see it race the streets of Monaco, a circuit which gave him so much joy and many triumphs.”

Haider Rafique, the CMO of OKX, added: “Our collaboration on the Senna livery at the Monaco Grand Prix is more than just a tribute; it’s a celebration of Ayrton Senna’s unmatched legacy and his profound impact on the racing world and McLaren itself.

“Senna inspired a generation and it’s our intention at OKX to help be the bridge between the younger generation and his legacy.

“That is why we wanted to be a part of this initiative, not just to remember a racing legend but as a living homage that resonates with fans and participants alike, ensuring that Senna’s legacy continues to influence the world of Formula 1 and beyond.”

The Senna special is the latest addition to a growing collection of impressive one-off liveries produced by McLaren over the years, including the popular Gulf colour scheme of Monaco 2021.

McLaren also ran a so-called ‘Triple Crown’ livery – featuring orange, white and black – across two races in F1 2023 to celebrate the team’s status as the only manufacturer to win the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 and the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The team’s unveiling of the Senna livery comes after the team released rare data from the F1 icon’s 1988 Monaco GP, where Senna crashed while leading comfortably to gift the victory to Prost.

The original handwritten timesheet, which documents Senna’s laptimes and contains intricate car setup details, was published to McLaren’s social media channels.

The entry for Lap 67 consists of just three words: “Crashed at Portier.”

Senna would famously never lose in Monaco again, winning the race five times in a row from 1989.

