McLaren boss Zak Brown has picked out two highlights from the opening half of the F1 2025 season.

McLaren is dominating this year’s championship, with an almost 300-point advantage over the competition courtesy of 11 wins from 14 races.

Zak Browns flags Monaco GP win as F1 2025 highlight

In Hungary, Lando Norris led a narrow victory for the team from Oscar Piastri as the pair delivered their seventh one-two of the season.

Piastri heads the drivers’ standings by just nine points from Norris, with one of the two all but set to claim a maiden title.

The championship leader has taken six race wins so far, with five going the way of his team-mate.

In a letter to fans penned by Brown, it was Norris’ success in Monaco that he highlighted as the highlight of his season to date.

“For me personally, I have two highlights so far this year,” he wrote.

“The first was winning the Monaco Grand Prix, for obvious reasons. It’s a Triple Crown event, along with the Indy 500 and the 24 hours of Le Mans and sits at the very core of McLaren’s DNA.

“McLaren Racing is one of the only teams to have won the prestigious Triple Crown, and we want to achieve that again when we enter the World Endurance Championship in 2027.

Both performances were runaway successes for the team; Norris proving peerless around Monaco despite late pressure from Charles Leclerc in a race that brought with it all-new mandatory two-stop regulations, with Piastri third.

It marked McLaren’s first win in the Principality since Lewis Hamilton’s success for the squad in 2008 and marked a step change for the Norris who’d not won a race since the season-opening Australian GP.

“I can see the positive: it’s a breakthrough that I just had a good Saturday, and for me, that’s at least a step in the right direction, which I’m very, very happy about,” he said of his win.

“But it’s still one weekend, and I think, like I said, consistency is a big part of it, too, and I’ll be happier if I know, and I can get to that point where I’m confident in every session that I can perform like I did today, because I think my performance was at a very, very strong level.”

Norris’ Monaco performance came at an important time in the championship battle as Piastri built up a head of steam off the back of three consecutive race wins.

That run started in Bahrain, where the Australian put in a dominant performance to convert pole position into victory, a performance Brown noted as another of his highlights given McLaren’s links to the Gulf state.

“Winning the Bahrain Grand Prix was a very special moment for us as a team,” he wrote.

“The Crown Prince and Mumtalakat, our long-standing shareholders, have been tremendous supporters, and they had never won their home race before – so achieving victory in Sakhir was incredibly important for everyone at McLaren.

“There have been many other highlights throughout the first six months of the year. With six wins for Oscar and five for Lando, including seven one-two finishes for the team, which is our highest number in a year since Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost produced one of F1’s most dominant seasons in 1988.

“It’s been a fantastic start. And while it’s too early to say it’s a two-horse race – because you can never count out the opposition – it’s certainly a great opportunity for one of our drivers to go on and win the World Championship.”

