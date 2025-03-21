McLaren bring upgrade after Norris ‘they’re just as fast’ claim

Only four Formula 1 teams, with McLaren alone out of the frontrunners, have brought upgrades to the Chinese Grand Prix.

Despite locking out the front row of the grid at the Australian Grand Prix and taking the win on the Sunday, Lando Norris downplayed McLaren’s pace as he geared up for round two.

Will McLaren be dethroned at the Chinese GP?

Speaking during Thursday’s FIA driver press conference, he said: “I’m hoping we can do better, and I’m hoping it can be a bit easier. We’re hopeful.

“It’s another race, it’s a different weekend, so I wouldn’t say we’re confident that things are gonna be exactly like they were, and I expect to get a bit more competition from Ferrari this weekend and we saw how quick Red Bull have been, so, clearly they’re not out of it.

“They’re just as fast. I think when things are perfect like they were in qualifying, we have an advantage, but they’re certainly not far behind.”

Big questions ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix

👉 McLaren dethroned? Five bold predictions for the Chinese Grand Prix

👉 Uncovered: How teams are exploiting the flexi-wing gap effect

McLaren have arrived at the track with a new rear brake duct winglet for the MCL39, a performance part that is intended to ‘improve local flow physics in interaction with floor and tyre, resulting in an overall gain in aerodynamic performance’.

Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes did not bring any new parts. Neither did Aston Martin, Alpine or Haas.

Racing Bulls, meanwhile, have a circuit-specific front wing, having added gurneys to the front wing to increase the front wing load generated at a given flap angle.

They also have a new beam wing to create additional drag. Williams too have a beam wing specifically for the circuit.

As for Sauber, they have redesigned the C45’s engine cover, with the FIA’s notes stating that the ‘test item’ has a ‘potentially positive effect to the flow field around the bodywork surfaces, improving both overall downforce of the car and the aero efficiency.’

Read next: Sainz backs Lewis Hamilton in engineer exchange with ‘exactly the same’ at Williams