McLaren Canadian GP upgrades declared as Red Bull and Ferrari stand still

The upgrades that each team must declare to the FIA ahead of each weekend have been revealed, and it’s McLaren that is rolling out with the most revisions to its car for the Montreal round.

McLaren Canadian GP upgrades revealed

The championship leaders have shown up with revisions to the front wing, rear wing, and front suspension of the MCL39.

The changes, focused on improving aerodynamic performance and mechanical setup, centre around the changes to the front wing with a new geometry that is aimed at “enhancing flow conditioning”.

This includes revised main elements and the addition of ‘mermaid tails’ to the endplates, which together improve aerodynamic efficiency “across a wide range of car attitudes”.

To correspond with the front wing changes, the front suspension has gone through a minor geometry change to feature an updated aerodynamic surface.

This will support the new front wing geometry and help to reoptimise local flow conditioning.

McLaren‘s front wing update comes two weeks after the Spanish Grand Prix, where the team did not declare any updates at all, despite the introduction of a new technical directive aimed at targeting front wing flexibility, having already run a stiffer front wing during practice at Imola.

Declarations of updates require the teams to report significant aerodynamic tweaks to the FIA for the governing body’s public release but, as McLaren’s carbon fibre strengthening was structural rather than aerodynamic, the front wing was not featured on previous documentation.

Finally, a medium downforce rear wing has been introduced by McLaren, optimised for better performance over a broader drag range. This update supports versatility across multiple circuits.

Of the top four teams, McLaren has introduced the most changes, while neither Ferrari nor Red Bull have declared any updates for this weekend’s event – a role reversal from Spain.

Mercedes has also shown up with some revisions to its W16, focusing on the floor.

A new floor corner is a circuit-specific change with a larger brake duct inlet and exits, covering off the higher brake duty at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

On the floor edge, a reduced chord wing element and tweaked vanes increase air mass flow under the forward floor, improving aero loading.

Aston Martin has also introduced a new front brake duct with larger exit, increasing cooling.

Alpine’s revised front wing has a reprofiled and shorter flap, generating less load for the circuit-specific balance range.

Haas, Williams, and Sauber have not declared any updates, while Racing Bulls has declared two changes from the car it raced in Spain.

On the front wing, the most rearward flap features a shorter chord. The reduction in generated front-end downforce offers the aero balance to be lowered beyond the minimum range achievable with the previous flag configuration.

The shape of the lower winglet endplate on the rear brake drum has been tweaked, managing the airflow around the tyre and the diffuser. Improving the quality and consistency of the airflow vortex, this improves rear downforce.

