14 more McLaren members in two-week quarantine

McLaren has confirmed 14 team members are now in a 14-day quarantine to try and limit the spread of coronavirus.

McLaren were forced to immediate action when one team member tested positive for the virus, withdrawing from the season opener at the Australian Grand Prix.

Following official confirmation that the race weekend is now cancelled, McLaren has provided further news.

‘Further to McLaren’s withdrawal from the 2020 Australian Grand Prix, we are now in a position to provide a further update,’ a McLaren team statement read.

‘McLaren fully supports the decision taken by Formula 1, the FIA and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to cancel the event.

‘Overnight, 14 members of the team, in addition to the one confirmed case, were placed in quarantine at the team hotel for 14 days, in accordance with local health authority directives.

‘These are individuals who had been in close contact with the team member who tested positive for coronavirus.

‘These individuals are being supported by senior team personnel, who will stay behind with them during the quarantine period.

‘Any other team members who show symptoms will be tested immediately and self-isolate, in line with our protocol.

‘Other members of the team have been cleared to return to the paddock to pack down team equipment before travelling back to the UK. On arrival in the UK, no race team member will return to the McLaren Technology Centre for a period of 14 days, as a precautionary measure.’

The Bahrain Grand Prix weekend is due to start from next Friday.

