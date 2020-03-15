Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur says holding an Australian Grand Prix without McLaren would have been unfair.

The Woking outfit withdrew from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ultimately the race would be cancelled just hours before FP1 was due to start, and Vasseur has supported that decision.

Speaking to Autosport, Vasseur said: “As a racer it’s difficult to take this kind of decision.

“But firstly we have to think about our employees, the safety of the fans, the image of the sport, the image of the sponsors, and also about McLaren, because it would have been a bit unfair to have let them withdraw alone. I think it was the right decision.

“It’s not easy for the team, because everybody pushed like hell to be on time in Melbourne, on the race team but also back in the factory.

“But we have to take the decision, perhaps it’s a shame that it’s a bit too late – but it exploded so quickly.”

The following rounds in Bahrain and Vietnam have been postponed with the FIA saying they expect the 2020 season to get underway at the “end of May“.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.