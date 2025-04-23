Calling Max Verstappen’s management when he “explored the market”, Christijan Albers believes Zak Brown knows he doesn’t have the “best drivers in the car”.

Verstappen’s Formula 1 future is again in the spotlight after Red Bull’s difficult start to the F1 2025 campaign.

Do McLaren have questioned about their driver line-up?

Although the Dutchman is one of only three drivers to win a Grand Prix, doing so in Japan, he trails the McLaren team-mates in the Drivers’ standings.

It has led to speculation he could begin looking elsewhere for a new seat for next season, with a rumoured clause in his contract that allows him to leave if he is lower than third at a certain point of the season.

That point could be, Helmut Marko has hinted, the summer break which falls after round 14, the Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 contracts: Made to be broken?

👉 Revealed: The six drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2025 season

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Lewis Hamilton and other drivers already confirmed for 2026

But while Verstappen has mainly been linked to Mercedes and Aston Martin, the latter reportedly putting together an eye-watering $300 million bid for his services, McLaren also tested the water as Brown revealed earlier this year.

The McLaren CEO told De Telegraaf that he had phoned Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen as McLaren “explored the market” and considered their driver options, revealing the call was “some time ago”.

Quizzed on that, Verstappen confirmed to Viaplay that while Brown didn’t call him, he did reach out to Vermeulen.

“Yes, but I think that didn’t last long,” he said. “When he knew how much he would have to pay, it was over immediately.”

Pressed on how much was ‘much’, Verstappen chuckled: “A lot!”

McLaren subsequently extended Oscar Piastri’s contract, locking him into a multi-year deal that is reportedly worth £20 million. Norris had previously committed to McLaren in an “extended multi-year” agreement that he signed in 2024.

Brown hailed McLaren’s line-up, saying: “We’re excited about our driver line-up. I think our driver line-up for the foreseeable future is good as anyone’s, if not maybe better given the youth and experience, so we’re pumped.”

However, Albers reckons if he really believed in his driver, he wouldn’t have put out feelers for Verstappen.

As for where he feels the McLaren line-up is lacking, that rests with Norris and his mental strength with the driver making huge mistakes at key times this season which have cost him the lead in the Drivers’ Championship.

“The great thing is that Brown knows that he doesn’t have the best drivers in the car,” Albers said with a laugh on De Telegraaf’s F1 podcast.

“I still think Norris is a super talent. He has the pure speed, but he is not as mentally strong as Charles Leclerc, Max, or George Russell. They are more consistent, and also mentally stronger.

“That’s why Brown made that phone call, before he had to sign Piastri for a longer period of time.

“Brown thought: ‘let’s call Max’s management to see what the situation is there’.”

Albers wouldn’t be surprised if Brown wasn’t given a nudge by Toto Wolff, who himself wanted to know where exactly Verstappen stood in terms of his Red Bull future.

“I am also convinced that Zak Brown and Toto Wolff are very close,” he said. “They give each other information, and it is very possible that Toto said: ‘Zak, you give him a call, and let him know how or what’.

“Brown of course has to tell the outside world that he has the best drivers in the car, but he still asked what the options were with Verstappen. He should do that, because that’s his job too.”

Read next: George Russell holds Christian Horner talks in shock Red Bull driver twist – report