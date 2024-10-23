Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a late F1 2025 driver market twist involving McLaren as Helmut Marko sets a timeline on Red Bull’s decision on the future of Sergio Perez.

McLaren ready to help with Audi F1 ‘solution’ for F1 2025 season

McLaren are prepared to let highly rated junior Gabriel Bortoleto race for Audi F1 next season, with both Zak Brown and Andrea Stella giving the green light to the proposed move.

Valtteri Bottas told media including PlanetF1.com at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix that he has agreed terms on a deal to stay with Sauber for F1 2025, with the team yet to make a final decision.

Bortoleto is among the fresher faces linked with the seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg for F1 2025, with McLaren’s hierarchy open to the possibility of allowing the Brazilian to join Audi F1.

Red Bull to decide Sergio Perez future at end of F1 2024 with new contract irrelevant

Helmut Marko has confirmed that Red Bull plan to make a decision on Sergio Perez’s future at the end of the F1 2024 season.

And he has warned that the new two-year contract signed by the Mexican in June will be no obstacle to the team making a change for F1 2025.

Perez remains without a podium since April’s Chinese Grand Prix and currently trails team-mate Max Verstappen by 204 points ahead of his home race this weekend.

PF1 sources: Yuki Tsunoda set for Red Bull RB20 outing

Yuki Tsunoda is scheduled to drive the Red Bull RB20 car as part of an arrangement with Honda, PlanetF1.com understands.

It comes after Honda, Tsunoda’s long-time backers, revealed that they are pushing for the Japanese driver to be rewarded with a Red Bull test in the hope that the will be considered as a replacement for Sergio Perez.

Helmut Marko has teased that Tsunoda could represent Red Bull in the traditional post-season test in Abu Dhabi in December, teasing that “some plans” are in the pipeline for Yas Marina.

Fernando Alonso reveals lost F1 2009 retirement plan

Fernando Alonso has revealed that he originally planned to retire from F1 at the end of the 2009 season, which would have marked the conclusion of his first contract with McLaren.

The most experienced driver in the sport’s history, Alonso is poised to make his 400th F1 appearance at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

The two-time World Champion has revealed that he expected to retire at the end of his first stint with McLaren, whom he joined from Renault in 2007.

Alonso famously departed the team at the end of his explosive first season in the aftermath of the infamous ‘Spygate’ saga.

Fresh hope for Franco Colapinto amid F1 2025 tease?

Franco Colapinto could secure a place on the F1 2025 grid even if he misses out on an Audi F1 seat, it has been teased.

Colapinto has impressed since replacing Logan Sargeant ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, but Williams have no room at the inn having already committed to Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon for next season.

Dutch pundit Tom Coronel has revealed that Colapinto’s manager approached him requesting the phone number of an F1 team boss, with the door seemingly not yet closed on the Argentine hotshot.

