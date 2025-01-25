McLaren face ‘biggest challenge’ claim in ‘take points off each other’ warning

Martin Brundle explained that, of the likely title contenders this season, McLaren have “probably got the biggest challenge” in two drivers who “could take points off each other.”

Brundle believes the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton may find themselves in the same scenario, but the current Constructors’ holders of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri may find themselves evenly-matched as well in the 2025 season.

Brundle: McLaren unlikely to be ‘one-horse race’ team in 2025 season

The McLaren duo combined to win the team’s first Constructors’ Championship since the 1998 campaign last year, dethroning Red Bull in the process.

They also backed Norris in marginal team orders as he put together a Drivers’ Championship fight against Max Verstappen, but that fell short as the reigning champion won a fourth consecutive title in Las Vegas.

Both Norris and Piastri took their maiden Grand Prix victories in the 2024 season, and with the latter having now navigated his second season in Formula 1, the team-mate battle at McLaren could yet tighten further.

While Sky Sports analyst Brundle did not want to predict the outright title winner, he explained how the comparative “one-horse race” at Red Bull lends itself to having an advantage in the title battle, and that McLaren could be the ones to lose out by having drivers battling for on-track supremacy.

“I think it’s very brave to write anybody off, or write anybody into a championship-winning position,” Brundle told Sky Sports News.

“I think it’s different for McLaren a little bit, because they’ve got two drivers who could take points off each other. Ferrari, that could well happen too.

“Max [Verstappen] and Red Bull, a one-horse race. We’ve got [Kimi] Antonelli in the Mercedes. He’s got a lot to learn, so Mercedes could be a one-horse race with George Russell, and I think that’ll play into their hands for the Drivers’ Championship.

“The Constructors’ Championship is a different deal, so I think McLaren have probably got the biggest challenge there.

“But if Hamilton and Leclerc are close together, they’ll start stealing points off each other, and that is what will make the Drivers’ World Championship difficult.”

