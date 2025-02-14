McLaren reveals 2025 merchandise with stunning new collaboration

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

McLaren has launched its Papaya merchandise for the new season and it includes a stunning trainers collaboration.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be decked out in traditional Papaya for the new 2025 season and could also be wearing new trainers from McLaren’s latest collaboration with trainer brand K-Swiss.

The new trainers, priced at £140 and set to be worn by McLaren pit crew and mechanics, are designed with the latest McLaren colours for the 2025 season.

McLaren says: “Engineered with race day speed in mind, the K-Swiss Aero-Active is tuned to sustain the rigors of a Formula 1 weekend. Made for engineers, mechanics, pit crews, and everyone else on team Papaya, this versatile trainer blends a new bold design with cushioned comfort.”

The trainers are available in black, white and grey variations. The 2024 trainers are now reduced on the McLaren website to make way for the new stock.

McLaren has also unveiled the Castore teamwear for the new season. It includes the new-look Papaya team shirt priced at £80. The shirt has navy sleeves and the team sponsors. Crew neck shirts in the same style are priced at £65.

The t-shirts can also include Norris or Piastri’s name and number on the back for fans of the drivers.

The range also includes a team hoodie priced at £110 and team caps from £40. There is also a more lifestyle focused ‘camo’ range with a black jacket and grey t-shirts with more subtle Papaya camo pattern priced from £45. You can see the full range here.

McLaren is the latest manufacturer to launch their merchandise range for 2025.

Ferrari was first to reveal the first ever Hamilton merchandise. It has launched official caps and a new Puma polo neck shirt for the first time. You can buy it here.

Red Bull has also revealed a new merchandise range including t-shirts, hoodies and a bomber jacket for the first time. It will be worn by Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson in the new 2025 season.