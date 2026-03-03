McLaren has announced a multi-year partnership with Etihad Airways ahead of the F1 2026 season.

It sees Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates and the long-term title sponsor of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, strike a deal with an F1 team for the first time since its partnership with Ferrari expired at the end of 2010.

McLaren strikes deal with former Ferrari partner Etihad Airways ahead of F1 2026

The F1 2026 season begins this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix with McLaren entering the campaign as the reigning champions.

The Woking-based team claimed a second successive constructors’ title in 2025 as Lando Norris became the team’s first drivers’ world champion since 2008.

Norris secured his maiden title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a race supported by Eithad Airways since it arrived on the F1 calendar in 2009, last December.

Ahead of the start of the new season, McLaren has confirmed a multi-year partnership with Etihad Airways.

The deal will see Etihad Airways branding appear on the rear wing and halo of the new MCL40 car, as well as the helmets of Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri.

It also extends to the McLaren United AS Hypercar team, which will make its debut in the World Endurance Championship in 2027.

A further element of the deal will see one of Etihad Airways’ Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft painted in the famous papaya colour used by McLaren, with a team logo appearing towards the rear of the plane (below).

Etihad’s post to mark its new partnership with the McLaren F1 team

Zak Brown, the chief executive of McLaren Racing, said: “We’re excited to welcome Etihad as an Official Partner.

“As we travel to more races around the world, working with a global airline that shares our passion for excellence is a natural fit.

“Etihad’s commitment to delivering high‑quality experiences aligns strongly with our values and we look forward to working closely together across both Formula 1 and WEC.”

Antonoaldo Neves, the Group CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “Today, we are thrilled to team up with McLaren Racing to begin an extraordinary partnership.

“Formula 1 racing brings together fans from around the world in one of the most exhilarating sports and we’re excited to see the Etihad brand across the 2026 McLaren car as it competes worldwide.

“In celebration of the partnership, we will also unveil a stunning new aircraft livery designed with McLaren branding, which will fly across the fast-growing Etihad network, engaging with fans around the world.”

Etihad Airways previously sponsored Ferrari for three seasons between 2008 and 2010.

McLaren is competing with a title sponsor for the first time in more than a decade in F1 2026 after upgrading its existing partnership with Mastercard.

The team had raced without a naming partner since its deal with Vodafone concluded at the end of 2013.

