Electrical fire breaks out in McLaren hospitality unit with team ‘safely evacuated’

McLaren was forced to evacuate its hospitality unit on Saturday morning as a small fire broke out in the building.

The centre of the Barcelona paddock was enveloped in smoke ahead of the third practice session as a fire forced emergency intervention from attending fire crews.

McLaren confirms team hospitality evacuation

The local fire brigade in Montmelo attended the scene, which occurred less than an hour ahead of third practice at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

At this early stage of investigating the cause of the fire, an electrical issue within the wiring of the building is suspected as being the origin of the fire.

McLaren confirmed an incident had occurred, with a statement to PlanetF1.com saying: “This morning we evacuated our Team Hub paddock hospitality unit following a fire alert, the team has been safely evacuated while the local fire brigade handle the issue.”

The incident has not affected McLaren’s on-track running in third practice, with both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris embarking on their usual practice programme without delay.

Observations made by PlanetF1.com at the scene suggested an attending fire crew member was receiving oxygen while sitting in the back of an ambulance as the incident was brought under control.

PlanetF1.com has approached the FIA for comment on the situation.

