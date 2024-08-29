McLaren put Red Bull on alert with ‘fun stuff’ teased for Italian Grand Prix

McLaren CEO Zak Brown teased “fun stuff” coming for the team at Monza, with a significant set-up change coming at the weekend.

The Italian Grand Prix sees the teams run in their lowest downforce settings of the season, with Monza seeing the highest average speeds on the calendar – a contrast from the specifications the teams will have run at Zandvoort last time out.

McLaren boss teases ‘fun stuff coming’ at Monza

McLaren made a dent into the lead of both Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship and Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship after Lando Norris dominated the Dutch Grand Prix, winning by 22.8 seconds on Sunday.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitted McLaren are now the “benchmark” team in Formula 1 as it stands, and Norris himself acknowledged his team “100 per cent” have the best car on the grid.

Given the cars are changing significantly for the weekend regardless of any additional upgrades, with low-downforce wings attached to them at Monza, the McLaren CEO believes Red Bull will be a threat this weekend.

“I think that’s hard to tell,” Brown responded to Sky F1 when asked if he was confident McLaren will have the quickest car at every circuit.

“I think we clearly have a very fast car. We’ve got some more fun stuff coming for Monza because, obviously, it’s a different type of track.

“Here [Zandvoort] is quite a bit of high downforce, it’s very low downforce [at Monza].

“So I think we’ll be ready for Monza, but let’s see. The Red Bull was very fast in quick stuff, so I think they’ll be quick there.”

Verstappen leads Norris by 70 points in the Drivers’ Championship as it stands, with McLaren having cut the deficit to Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship to 30 points ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

