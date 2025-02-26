Mercedes driver George Russell is convinced that McLaren will be “pretty strong” in F1 2025 after Lando Norris told him that the team have “found a lot” of lap time with the new MCL39 car.

McLaren secured their first Constructors’ Championship in 26 years last season, seeing off Ferrari to win the teams’ title by 14 points as reigning champions Red Bull slipped to a disappointing third.

George Russell tipping ‘pretty strong’ McLaren in F1 2025

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Despite having the faster car for much of the season, however, Norris was unable to prevent Max Verstappen claiming a fourth consecutive Drivers’ title, falling 63 points short of the Red Bull man in the final standings.

Speaking after Red Bull’s shakedown of the RB21 on Tuesday, however, Verstappen revealed that he is yet to set a firm target for F1 2025 given the uncertainty over the team’s place in the pecking order.

McLaren have opted to downplay expectations over recent years, revealing at the launch of both their 2023 and 2024 cars that they had missed development targets over the winter.

People power: The key to McLaren’s 2024 title triumph

👉 Why Zak Brown deserves more credit for McLaren title glory

👉 Zak Brown car collection: The legendary machines owned by the McLaren boss

Yet the launch of the 2025 car heralded a significant shift in tone, with the team describing the MCL39 as a ‘title challenger’ from the start of the season.

Zak Brown, the McLaren chief executive, went on to confirm that the team’s objective is “to bring both Championships back to Woking” having “made further steps” in performance since the end of last year.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com during pre-season testing in Bahrain on Wednesday, Russell predicted that McLaren will be the team to beat in F1 2025.

And he revealed that Norris has informed him that McLaren have made considerable gains with the MCL39.

Asked to submit a prediction for the new season, Russell said: “The wish is that we’re all having a good fight.

“A prediction? I think McLaren are going to be pretty strong. Lando said they found a lot over the winter and he’s looking pretty confident.

“We all wish to have a close fight. There’s nothing more you can ask for.”

More on Lando Norris and McLaren

👉 Lando Norris news

👉 McLaren news

Russell was joined in the press conference by Esteban Ocon (Haas), Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), with all drivers invited to cast a prediction for F1 2025.

Gasly revealed his wish that a third team will join the fight for the Drivers’ title this season after the 2024 battle was contested between Red Bull and McLaren.

He said: “Personally, I think it will be cool for the sport to have a third team joining the fight for the championship, which I think is possible.

“And more bias, but hopefully the midfield can challenge the top teams more consistently and hopefully create couple of surprises as we’ve seen on some occasions last year.”

Ocon, who is preparing for his first season as a Haas driver following his move from Alpine over the winter, said: “Hopefully it’s very close all the way through the field.

“Hopefully the field is spread within three tenths, like we’ve seen in Abu Dhabi last year, and it’s up to the best team of the moment and the best driver of the moment who will be on top.

“That’s my only wish. It’s not a prediction, but it’s a wish.”

Stroll added: “I think everyone said everything. Hopefully it’s close, fun and exciting.”

Read next: MCL39 uncovered: McLaren’s early tech secrets after surprise launch