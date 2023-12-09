McLaren have world record made official by Guinness visit at MTC

Guinness World Records visited McLaren to certify the team as having completed the fastest ever Formula 1 pit stop, after their effort in Qatar.

Their 1.80-second stop earlier in the season broke the previous benchmark set by Red Bull in Brazil in 2019, which was clocked at an already positively rapid 1.82 seconds.

But after taking on Red Bull’s mantle as officially the world’s fastest pit crew, McLaren received a visit from Guinness World Records along with one of their famous certificates to make it official.

McLaren officially crowned as world’s fastest pit crew by Guinness World Records

McLaren’s stop for Lando Norris at the Qatar Grand Prix saw the British driver serviced in record time in the pit lane in Lusail, this coming alongside a 2.00-second stop for Oscar Piastri in the sister car in the same race.

The move to 18-inch wheels in Formula 1 in 2022 has made the tyres heavier to lift for team personnel, which led to predictions that pit stops would slow down overall compared to their 13-inch predecessors.

But over time, such is the amount of practice the teams put into their work, stop times have improved again and McLaren broke the official world record set four years ago.

The team shared a photo on social media with their certificate and their pit crew, with Red Bull doubtless wanting their crown back in 2024.

In the DHL fastest pit stop standings for 2023, McLaren clocked six of the 10 quickest pit stops of the whole season, while Red Bull’s relentless consistency in the pit lane handed them the title in this particular area for the sixth season in a row.

