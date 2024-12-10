Victorious in the F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship, McLaren have discovered the price of success with the FIA hitting them with a huge entry fee for next year’s championship.

McLaren secured their first Constructors’ title since 1998, beating Ferrari by 13 points as Lando Norris secured the final Grand Prix win of the season in Abu Dhabi ahead of Ferrari’s double podium.

McLaren team boss: We have gone all the way

The Woking team scored 666 points in total, 13 more than Ferrari and 77 more than last year’s Constructors’ Champions Red Bull.

But the downside to McLaren’s celebration is a sharp increase in their entry fee for the F1 2025 World Championship.

For 2025, the base fee for all 10 teams will be $680,203 but then there’s an extra cost of $8161 per point scored for the Constructors’ Champions. The other nine teams only pay $6799 per point.

That means McLaren’s entry fee for next season is $6,115,429, just over a million more than Ferrari have to pay.

The good news for McLaren is that by winning the teams’ title, their 2024 prize money is $140m to Ferrari’s $131m.

As for Red Bull, their entry fee is $4,684,814, down on this year’s $7,445,817 after 2023’s record-breaking campaign. But their prize money is also down, slashed to $122m.

End of season F1 2024 numbers

For McLaren team boss Andrea Stella, the $6.1m is a fee worth paying.

“Definitely the time I joined McLaren that I’m now, 2024 end of the season, celebrating a championship means we have gone almost full circle,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com.

“I often, mentioned to the team the fact that first race in 2015 in Australia, between our lap in Q1 and the pole position there were five seconds, three seconds to the best lap in Q1 and five seconds to the pole position. And we have gone all the way.

“We have gone all the way thanks to great resilience, thanks to great belief, I would like to thank in particular, Zak Brown, Paul Walsh, all our shareholders for their faith in the change that gradually they have implemented, and put McLaren in a very solid position from a management point of view.

“And when you are solid from a management point of view, when you are trusted, when you start to be able to deliver the investments that were necessary, then you can compete. You can compete at the top.

“I think the final bit of this circle if you want to, came through the people, unlocking the people. I’m not sure if it’s something that you who listens can actually appreciate what it means if you are not part of seeing such a rapid progress of 1000 people, but that’s what has happened because you cannot, cannot achieve these standards, these performance, these operations, this reliability, without every one of the 1000 people operating at very high level.

“That’s what we have gone through in these 10 years at McLaren. But hopefully, this is not an endpoint, this is just a starting point for more to come in the future.”

F1 2025 entry fees

McLaren – $6,115,429

Ferrari – $5,113,151

Red Bull – $4,684,814

Mercedes – $3,862,135

Aston Martin – $1,319,309

Alpine – $1,122,138

Haas – $1,074,545

Racing Bulls – $992,957

Williams – $795,786

Sauber – $707,399

