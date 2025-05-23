McLaren introduce Monaco-spec MCL39 as F1 2025 title fight intensifies

McLaren have not held back as they’ve brought a Monaco-spec MCL39 to Monte Carlo, the Woking team looking to stop Red Bull’s charge in its tracks.

McLaren’s winning streak came to an abrupt end at Imola where Max Verstappen raced his upgraded Red Bull RB21 to the victory ahead of the McLaren team-mates.

Can McLaren reclaim the top spot on the podium?

That brought the reigning World Champion to within a race victory of Oscar Piastri in the standings, his deficit reduced to 22 points with Lando Norris nine points ahead of the Dutchman.

The victory bolstered Red Bull’s confidence, confidence that McLaren want to put a dent in this weekend on the streets of Monte Carlo.

The FIA revealed the full extent of the team’s upgrades, four of the five being circuit-specific.

That’s the rear wing, the front brake cooling and the two beam wings – one medium downforce and the other medium-high. The statement explained that both beam wings have been brought to the track ‘in order to ensure the high downforce rear wing assembly is suitable across multiple circuits’.

The championship leaders have also made a performance change to the front suspension to ‘deal with the unique cornering challenges that this circuit brings, the front suspension geometry has been modified.’

Red Bull have also introduced three changes to go with the new floor that they brought at previous rounds. The RB21 has a new rear wing with an enlarged upper and beam for performance, while the front suspension’s wishbone fairing and the ducts at the front of the car have been altered for reliability.

Mercedes have not brought any new parts to the circuit, whereas Ferrari have a new front suspension, front corner, beam and rear wing. All the changes are Monaco specific.

Aston Martin have made changes to the AM252 in what will be Adrian Newey’s first race track-side with his new team.

The car features a new front and rear wing; the rear corner has also been changed as the ‘inlet is increased and the exit duct and the vanes surrounding it have been revised’.

Alpine, Haas, Racing Bulls, Sauber and Williams have also brought new parts to the circuit.

The latter’s include an interesting change to the front suspension with modifications to the ‘front steering geometry that are Monaco specific.

Although physically new parts for 2025, they mimic the changes that Williams routinely make for this circuit. The modifications permit additional steering at the road wheels. There are updated boot surfaces to accommodate the additional steering.’

