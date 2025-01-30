McLaren chief Zak Brown has made the “unpopular” call for the F1 teams to pay for full-time stewards, this coming in the wake of Johnny Herbert’s sacking.

Last season former F1 driver turned race steward Herbert created headlines when he lambasted Max Verstappen’s actions as the Red Bull driver held off Lando Norris to win his fourth World title.

Zak Brown: This will probably be unpopular…

Following back-to-back clashes in Texas and Mexico, Herbert, who had been one of the stewards to issue Verstappen 10-second penalties for two transgressions on the same lap, decried the Dutchman’s “horrible mindset.”

“Verstappen’s driving style was harsh, especially when he’s taking a fellow driver off the track,” he added. “It’s an absolute no-no from me, current drivers, former drivers and stewards.

“I am such a big fan of Verstappen and it frustrates me massively when he drives the way he did in Mexico.

“He doesn’t need to do it, he’s so good in the cockpit and at this point in the Championship, he just needs to stay out of trouble and drive as well as possible.”

FIA issue new guidelines, but why?

His words infuriated the Verstappen camp with Jos Verstappen telling De Telegraaf: “The FIA should take a good look at the staffing of the stewards, who they put there and whether there is no appearance of a conflict of interest. From former drivers, for example, who have more sympathy for certain drivers or [teams].”

But as Herbert was packing for his trip Down Under for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, where he was pencilled in as a steward, the FIA announced he was no longer on books.

“It is with regret that we announce today that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfil the position of F1 driver steward for the FIA,” read a statement from motorsport’s governing body.

“Johnny is widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role. However, after discussion, it was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible.”

The Briton’s departure has once again opened the debate of whether or not Formula 1 needs permanent stewards. And, as it is in almost every F1 debate, who would pay for them is the big question.

Brown says McLaren would be happy to contribute their fair share to ensure the decision-making process is both consistent and fair.

However, added to that, he’d also like the stewards not to be so beholden to the black-and-white lettering of the law when deciding what is right and wrong.

“To have part-time, unpaid stewards in a multi-billion-dollar sport where everything is on the line to make the right call… I don’t think we are set up for success by not having full-time stewards,” he said at the Autosport Business Exchange in London.

“The individuals are fine but the rulebook is too restrictive. I’d like us to take a step back, loosen it up. Have full-time stewards who can make more of a subjective decision of whether that was right or wrong.

“As far as paying for the stewards, this will probably be unpopular amongst my fellow teams. I’m happy if McLaren and all the racing teams contribute. It’s so important for the sport. It can’t be that expensive if everybody contributes. It’s not going to break the bank.

“What I don’t know is what’s the relationship contractually between the FIA and Formula 1 as far as what’s the level of expectations on stewarding. But at the end of the day, the agreement says part-time stewarding is not paid.”

The McLaren CEO believes his rival teams, now all worth over a billion pounds, should be more willing to cough up a few pennies if it improves the system.

“In any business, if you want something different, it’s called a change order and if you want to change something, you have to pay for it,” he explained.

“So, if we have to pay for it, in the big scheme of things I do not think it will be a significant amount.

“If it comes back to McLaren where you pay a percentage and what F1 will pay and what the FIA will pay, if you break up that fee, it is not that much but I think it is that important.”

