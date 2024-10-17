McLaren drivers react to Red Bull ‘black area’ after RB20 bib admission

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have responded to Red Bull’s admission of the existence of a bib adjustment device on the RB20.

Red Bull explained on Thursday that their RB20 features a bib height adjustment device which has resulted in them working out “a plan” with the FIA to ensure conformity with the regulations.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock.

Ahead of the United States Grand Prix, Autosport reported the possibility that an unnamed team could be exploiting a ride height adjustment system on their cars, whilst under parc fermé conditions, such as between qualifying and a Grand Prix.

The area concerned refers to the ‘bib’ or ‘T-tray’, around the area of the front of the floor.

In the paddock at the Circuit of the Americas, the rumour mill had suggested several teams that could have triggered the FIA response, with Dutch media, in particular, pointing the finger at Red Bull Racing over the possibility of an adjustable bib on the RB20.

In a statement to PlanetF1.com, a senior team representative confirmed the existence of such a system, and said it has been addressed at length in conversation with the FIA.

“Yes it exists although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run,” the representative said.

“In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward.”

There is no evidence of the system having been used under parc fermé conditions.

Lando Norris doubts clampdown will ‘change anything’

From this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, the controls that allow for the adjustment of bib heights on all cars will be physically sealed, with a statement from the FIA saying: “Any adjustment of the front bib clearance during parc fermé conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations.

“While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport.

“As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified.

“In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance.”

This clampdown removes any possibility of such a system being used, but McLaren’s Lando Norris says he doubts whether there will be any discernible difference to the pecking order as a result.

McLaren leads Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship, with Norris attempting to close Max Verstappen’s 52-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship with six race weekends still to go.

Despite the rivalry of the two teams, Norris didn’t dig the boot in as he spoke to media, including PlanetF1.com, during the press conference in Austin.

“I mean, it’s one thing having it on your car, it’s another thing to how much you exploit it and use it, which we have no idea about,” he said.

“So, if it has been helping them, if they’ve been utilising it in a way people think they have, then maybe it will shift in our direction.

“But I mean, when you talk about things like that, it’s not going to gain them… they’re not going to have got several pole positions or wins just because of such a device, you know?

“So I don’t think it really will change anything in the scheme of things.

“But, when we look at maybe certain qualifyings, and we look at the gap in certain races this year, when it’s been split by hundredths of a second in qualifying, or even thousandths, then you might say, ‘Okay, well, maybe this has helped in that direction or this direction’, but I think it’s good that the FIA are doing such a thing.

“There’s a difference between black and white stuff like this, and there’s a difference between Formula 1 and pushing the boundaries and creating new things and innovating within the space that you’re allowed to innovate.

“I think that’s what we have, as McLaren, has done a very good job in but we’ve shown not to go any further than that.”

Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri admitted he hadn’t yet heard about Red Bull’s forthright admission as he spoke to the media, but said that if it’s uncovered that the device has been used when the rules clearly state it’s not allowed, it would move the ingenuity into the realm of illegality.

“It’s not really for me to get involved in, you know? I don’t really, honestly, know much about it,” he said.

“I think, for us, you know, we’re obviously pushing the boundaries of the technical regulations. Everyone is – that’s what makes F1 F1.

“But, from what I’ve heard and been told, something like this is not pushing the boundaries. It’s clearly breaking them.

“I haven’t heard which car it’s on, or if it’s on any car. Obviously, there are reports of it, but, if it is something that’s been used, it’s out of the grey area and into the black area.

“If there’s a big difference in performance, then, clearly, there’ll be some questions. If it’s not… you don’t know, like our mini DRS, so to call it, was legal, but it wasn’t, even though we’ve had to make some changes, it’s not revolutionary to the car, so we’ll see if it makes any impact.”

