McLaren roll out striking new-look livery for Japanese Grand Prix

McLaren will race with a different-looking MCL38 this weekend in Japan, with a revised livery in place for the Suzuka event.

McLaren’s livery for the Japanese Grand Prix will feature a bespoke livery created by Japanese artist MILTZ, as part of their Driven by Change campaign for 2024.

McLaren showcase new look livery for Japanese GP

On Wednesday ahead of the race weekend at Suzuka, McLaren unveiled their bespoke livery, in partnership with team sponsor British American Tobacco’s Vuse brand.

Featuring splashes of blue against the car’s usual orange colour, the design uses traditional Japanese calligraphy, called Edomoji, to represent a Formula 1 car speeding through the clouds, in the form of a dragon.

McLaren’s Driven by Change campaign, now in its fourth year, showcases emerging creative work from artists through global motorsport – in this case, a Formula 1 car’s livery being an opportunity to display innovative artwork.

The artwork, designed by MILTZ, will feature on the car for the entire Japanese GP weekend.

“When I first became a freelance artist, I never thought an opportunity like this was possible,” said the artist, who quit his job at a design agency to pursue his creative side.

“This is the biggest international project I have ever done! As I continue to build my profile as an artist, I want my artwork to champion the rich traditions of Japanese writing culture, such as Edomoji, but with a modern twist.

“From my work with local businesses in Japan to the McLaren Formula 1 Team, there are so many beautiful stories to tell through art.”

McLaren’s chief marketing officer, Louise McEwen, said: “We are really excited to bring Driven by Change to Japan for the 2024 iteration of the campaign alongside our partner Vuse.

“Now in its fourth year, we have seen the successes of the campaign in showcasing the incredible creativity of these talented and undiscovered artists for the world to see on our race cars.”

