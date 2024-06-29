McLaren lodge protest against Austrian GP qualifying results over ‘harsh penalty’

McLaren has pushed ahead to lodge a protest against the results of qualifying in Austria, due to a time from Oscar Piastri being deleted for track limits.

Following an alleged track limits violation during his flying lap, Oscar Piastri had his quickest time of qualifying deleted for the Austrian Grand Prix – with McLaren choosing to go ahead with a protest against the results in response.

Andrea Stella: McLaren has lodged a protest

Speaking to media, including PlanetF1.com, McLaren team boss Andrea Stella explained the team’s decision to lodge a protest against the results due to concerns over how the alleged violation was detected and the consistency of the methodology used to detect it.

“We have lodged a protest, which has been acknowledged but not been actioned yet,” he said.

“Because we want to have the possibility to continue the conversation.

“Our approach to racing is we don’t want what we don’t deserve.

“But, when the penalty is so harsh, then, in the interest of sport, it’s not in the interest of McLaren. There needs to be clear evidence.

“We have done the next formal step. I guess if this has not been somehow actioned in terms of follow-up and hearing for the protest, maybe there’s some discussion ongoing – this I cannot say.

“The ball is not in our territory right now.”

Asked for details on what McLaren’s concerns are, Stella said it is difficult to state beyond reasonable doubt that the McLaren was, in fact, outside track limits.

“We have sought clarification,” he said.

“In particular, we wanted to look at the evidence whereby the car was beyond the track limits beyond any reasonable doubt.

“I cannot say that the beyond the reasonable doubt is satisfied. There are a couple of principles.

“One is that the system used needs to have adequate resolution and the second one is that the methodology used for one car needs to be applicable to all cars.

“Like, if you use an helicopter view for a car, you need to use the helicopter view and needs to be available for all cars.

“We are normally very supportive of the FIA, we always recognise that everyone is trying their best.

“But, in this case, we couldn’t agree that the car is beyond the track limit beyond any reasonable doubt, and satisfying the two conditions I said before, so the discussion is still ongoing.

Breaking news. More to follow…

