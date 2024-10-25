McLaren lodge right of review regarding Lando Norris’ US Grand Prix penalty

McLaren have lodged a right of review with the FIA regarding the penalty it levied on driver Lando Norris at the US Grand Prix.

Norris received a five-second penalty for overtaking Max Verstappen off the track during their heated battle for third place in the closing laps of the US Grand Prix.

McLaren request right to review Lando Norris penalty

McLaren have requested an opportunity to sit down with the FIA to better understand the penalty it gave Lando Norris in the closing laps of the US Grand Prix.

In the closing laps of the race in Austin, Norris and Verstappen were racing wheel to wheel for third place.

Coming into Turn 12 on lap 52, Norris attempted to make a pass around the outside of Verstappen, but the Red Bull driver ran him wide.

Though both drivers left the racing surface, only Norris was penalized for gaining an advantage, as he used the maneuver to jet around the outside of Verstappen to take third place.

On the final lap, the FIA issued Norris a five-second penalty, stating that the driver had gained an advantage off track; it also noted that it would have given Norris a 10-second penalty, but that it realized Verstappen’s maneuver forced Norris wide.

Understanding Lando Norris’ US Grand Prix penalty:

👉 The killer question facing McLaren in tense title fight with Red Bull

👉 Why Lando Norris must harness his inner Max Verstappen to actually beat him

Norris was immediately frustrated by the decision, telling media after the race, including PlanetF1.com, that he was “driving like a muppet” but that Verstappen had “clearly pushed me off.” He also noted that Verstappen’s behavior was “incorrect.”

The stewards’ ruling has kicked up a flurry of conversation about the consistency with which rules and penalties are applied, with the subject of stewarding remaining a hot-button topic well into the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend.

Other drivers asked to comment on the situation have noted that both drivers in the Austin situation were at fault, but only one was penalized.

Now, McLaren has submitted a right of review petition with the stewards, with a meeting to be held at 2:30 p.m. local time in Mexico City on Friday, October 25, 2024.

As per the FIA, the hearing will consist of two parts.

“The first part will be to hear evidence as to whether or not there is a ‘significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the Review at the time of the Decision concerned,'” the FIA writes.

Should the FIA determine that there is in fact new information available, the second part of the hearing will be scheduled.

However, should the FIA determine that the new information is not available, or is not relevant, then the matter will be dropped.

Read next: Lando Norris admits driving style ‘changes’ needed to counter Max Verstappen aggression