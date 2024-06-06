A random FIA inspection following the Monaco Grand Prix saw the McLaren chassis used by Lando Norris inspected for its low pressure fuel system.

The MCL38 passed its random inspection, which were in compliance with technical regulation Articles 5.11 and 6 after “extensive” inspections by the FIA.

Norris’ McLaren was the car chosen at random among the top 10 finishers in Monaco for further FIA inspections beyond their usual post-race checks, with the low pressure fuel system the part looked at on the car.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer wrote: “Subject to these physical inspections was the low pressure fuel system, its conformance with TR Articles 5.11 and 6 and the team’s submission according to TD001H 3.1.

“Furthermore compliance checks on the low pressure fuel system were carried out in the FIA Technical Centre in Valleiry.

“All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2024 Formula One Technical Regulations.”

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had said in Imola recently that McLaren and Red Bull are “doing something weird with the energy, engine-wise” that the Scuderia are not able to match, but no evidence to support that claim has yet arisen for either team.

McLaren head into the Canadian Grand Prix weekend off the back of four successive races in which at least one of their drivers has finished in the top two, with Oscar Piastri having finished second behind Leclerc last time out in Monaco.

The Woking-based team are currently third in the Constructors’ Championship on 184 points, 68 points behind Ferrari and 92 behind current leaders Red Bull.

