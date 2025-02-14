Although McLaren need to make changes to the MCL39’s front wing design to meet the FIA’s revised deflection tests, Andrea Stella is adamant it won’t be a “headache” as they’ll only be “small adjustments”.

Last season the FIA took steps to monitor the flexibility of the cars’ wings, leading to the release of an updated version of the technical directive TD018 being circulated to the teams just a week ago.

McLaren insists ‘no headache’ from revised TD018

Although last year the FIA said it was satisfied with its current tests, motorsport’s governing did a U-Turn in January but has given the teams time to ensure their wings comply with the new tests.

“Following further analysis carried out by the FIA Single Seater Department after the conclusion of the 2024 season, we are committed to ensure that bodywork flexibility is no longer a point of contention for the 2025 season,” read the FIA statement.

“As part of this effort, we will be increasing the scope of rear wing tests from the start of the 2025 season, and additional front wing tests being introduced from the Spanish GP.

“This phased approach allows teams to adapt without the need to discard existing components unnecessarily. These adjustments are aimed at further refining our ability to monitor and enforce bodywork flexibility regulations, ensuring a level playing field for all competitors to promote fair and exciting racing.”

Instead of allowing 15mm, the revised deflection permitted has reportedly been reduced to 10mm.

The revised TD comes at a time when the Formula 1 teams are preparing to unveil their F1 2025 cars of which McLaren became the first team to do so on Thursday.

The Woking team surprised as they put the new MCL39 through its paces at a shakedown at the Silverstone circuit.

The car, according to PlanetF1.com’s technical guru Matt Somerfield, was running a front wing that carried over from last year’s MCL38 with the team keeping any potential changes to the design hidden for now.

But whatever wing is bolted on the car come Bahrain testing, or even the season-opening Grand Prix in Australia, team principal Stella admits it will be different to the one they run when they head to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Speaking Sky Sports News, Stella said of the revised front wing TD: “No headache at all. We don’t have to make many adjustments at all for the start of the season.”

But, he continued, “there will be a small adjustment required from race nine.

“I know it’s become a big talking point, but in terms of what makes us busy and what gives us headaches, actually there are completely different topics which have much more to do with gaining those tenths of a second, that I might have made look simple.

“I don’t want to look disrespectful to all the men and women at McLaren who work so hard and competently to actually make a faster car off what was already a very fast car in 2024.”

